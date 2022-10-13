Does NBA League Pass Include Playoffs Games? Complete Information on Subscription, Matches Available, and More

Fans, who are gearing up for the 2022-23 season, can watch playoffs games, regular season games, and much more on NBA League Pass.

NBA is one of the most exciting leagues in the entire world. People from all over the globe not just enjoy watching the intense action this league presents but are big fans of teams and players.

Players like Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Giannis Antetokounmpo have garnered a vast amount of popularity over the years. The world knows and loves NBA stars.

In a way, NBA League Pass connects NBA’s global community. It provides the opportunity for people to watch the games live despite having no matches on their local cable or TV.

In fact, League Pass is an incredibly affordable option for everyone. Even for people in the US who despise Cable TV and the incessant meaningless commercials between the games prefer the league pass. For that reason, today we take a look at everything covered by the NBA League Pass.

Does the NBA League Pass include playoffs games?

The most important question of all. Does the League Pass feature playoffs game as well? The answer is yes, it does. League Pass covers the regular season and playoffs extensively.

Therefore you can rest assured that you will not miss any game no matter where you are located. You can opt to watch any playoffs or regular season game.

Unlike Cable TV which at times features only local or regional games unless they are nationally televised, League Pass has no such bifurcation.

Another important aspect of buying this subscription is that you will never face another commercial during the game. Instead, the website/app allows you to see what is happening in the arena instead.

League Pass has a lot more to offer

To the credit of NBA League Pass, it’s not just a place to watch games. This subscription, despite being so affordable, offers a lot more.

The app/website also features news, shows where pundits breakdown plays, and match highlights. There are also sections that are solely dedicated to multiple documentaries. In fact, ‘Gold Blooded,’ a docu discussion Warriors 2022 championship, is available on it.

Through this subscription, fans can also access past NBA Finals. You can basically view every Finals series since 2000. So whether it’s Kobe and Shaq’s three-peat or James and Kyrie’s comeback, you can find it on NBA League Pass.

