“The F- Are You Doing Here, How’d You Get Here?!”: LeBron James Describes Surreal Feeling While Inaugurating LeBron James Innovation Center

LeBron James was joined by Draymond Green, PJ Tucker, and Lisa Leslie on ‘The Shop’ at the Nike World Headquarters

Sports are a great way to get away from the harsh realities of real life, and to take a break. However, for some, sports are their entire life. If one gives their all to the sport, it has the potential to change their life for good. No one would know that better than LeBron James.

LeBron was born in Akron, Ohio, to Gloria James, who was just 16 years old at the time. His dad was an ex-convict, and left Gloria to raise little LeBron all alone. Growing up, the James family faced a lot of struggles and hardships. However, basketball was their way out.

In 2003, LeBron was drafted into the NBA straight out of high school. From a poverty-stricken childhood, LeBron kept working and made his way to become only the 2nd NBA athlete to reach Billionaire status. James got emotional and talked about the same on The Shop.

LeBron James discusses his thoughts while inaugurating the Innovation Center

In September, LeBron was all the way in Oregon, at the Nike World Headquarters. He wasn’t there for business, but instead, he was there for a celebration. After being in the works for three years, the LeBron James Innovation Center was ready. Bron made his way over there to inaugurate the same.

It was a momentous occasion, as one would expect. After the building’s inauguration, James and his crew decided to shoot the next episode of ‘The Shop’ in the building. They had Draymond Green, Lisa Leslie, and PJ Tucker over as guests for this episode. During the episode, Maverick Carter took a moment to appreciate how they were in LeBron’s own building on the Nike campus. Talking about the same, LBJ got emotional.

James discussed how he’d come with his mother, wife, children, and a few best friends last year to check the campus out when there were just one or two employees. However, while cutting the ribbon and seeing all the people who have been working on the brand shaking their hands, it felt surreal. He said,

“The f**k are you doing here?! How’d you get here? It doesn’t make sense to me bro, it don’t!”

Coming from where he did, and getting to where he is today, it’s imperative LBJ take a step back at every milestone and appreciate it, and that’s exactly what the King does.

LeBron and his journey with Nike

LeBron James was drafted into the NBA on June 26, 2003. However, he inked his first shoe deal on May 22, 2003. This is how much confidence brands had in LeBron and the success he would attain. All three, Reebok, Adidas, and Nike, were after LBJ. However, Nike was able to sign James on a 7-year, $90 Million deal.

Nike landed the deal by promising James great things, and they haven’t failed to deliver. In 2015, James signed a $1 Billion lifetime deal with Nike. Together, LeBron has had twenty signature sneakers out with the brand, and his line is one of the highest-grossing ones.

They inaugurated the LeBron James Innovation Center at the Nike World Headquarters in Oregon in September. This just goes to show how much they value the partnership, and how profitable it is for both parties. Their relationship just went beyond the two parties recently, as Nike signed James’ elder son, Bronny, on a High School NIL deal.

