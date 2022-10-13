NBA League Pass Refund: Complete Details on How to Cancel Your Subscription and Get a Reimbursement

With the regular season near, here are the complete details on how to cancel your NBA League Pass and get a refund from the app.

It’s been a long NBA off-season. Especially since the pandemic, this is the longest we have gone without witnessing a regular season or playoffs game.

Agreed the preseason is underway. But frankly, who cares about the preseason anyway? By all means, the preseason is just a space to try lineups. But to its credit, these games have hyped us up for what is to come and we can’t wait.

But as the season inches closer, the need to get the NBA League Pass also increases. Well, getting the subscription is the easy part. The problem lies with how to cancel it and get a refund on the League Pass.

How to cancel your League Pass Subscriptions

Canceling the League Pass subscription is a little tricky. Therefore, we have managed to list all the steps to cancel your subscription.

League Pass has been a savior for many who like watching games on the go or are averse to Cable TV. The last few years gave it a significant boost.

But after every season, there is a long break in games. During that duration, paying for the continued services is futile. So, the best way to manage this issue is to cancel the subscription and then repurchase it once the new season starts.

In order to stop the League Pass subscription, go to NBA.com. Ensure that you are signed in with your ID. Once on the homepage, click on ‘My NBA ID.’ From there, locate ‘Manage Plan’ and click on it. This action will direct you to two options.

From here, you can either pause your subscription or cancel it. The pause option allows you to cease your subscription for three months. Meaning, for three months you won’t be charged. But in the fourth month, the subscription will automatically reactivate and you will be charged from then on.

The cancel option, as the name suggests, will end your subscription.

Can you receive NBA League Pass refund?

Sadly, NBA League Pass follows a strict no-refund policy. In case you have opted for a subscription, whether it’s for a month or a year, the website will not provide any refund.

This essentially means that if you bought the league pass for an entire season and decide to cancel your subscription mid-way, the League Pass will continue till the end of the season. It will only end after the initially agreed-upon period is over.

