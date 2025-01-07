“Dogs Need Other Dogs”: Jimmy Butler and Anthony Edwards Would Be a “Great Fit”, Claims Demarcus Cousins

Jimmy Butler is on his way to potentially playing for the fifth team of his NBA career. Following the Heat’s loss to the Pacers, Butler publicly requested a trade. The disconnect with the Heat came from his suffering relationship with executive, Pat Riley. Although Butler aspires to receive a lengthy contract extension, his goal is to remain competitive for a championship. However, he’s open to playing anywhere outside of Miami. Regardless, former Kings star, DeMarcus Cousins, views one destination as a great fit for Butler: a return to Minnesota to pair alongside Anthony Edwards.

Cousins made a guest appearance on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back to discuss the ongoing Butler-Heat saga. The conversation shifted to potential destinations for Butler, when Cousins brought up a familiar place. The five-time All-NBA member spent just over a season with the Timberwolves between 2017-2018. However, his personality didn’t mesh with the talent on the roster. Cousins believes things can pan out differently because of Edwards. He said,

“I’m even a fan of him going back to Minnesota and being with Ant. Dogs need other dogs so I think Jimmy will be a great fit next to Anthony Edwards. I do think winning is still attached to Jimmy Butler’s name, it’s just about putting him in the right situation.”

“Dogs need other dogs with them” @boogiecousins says that Jimmy Butler returning to Minnesota to team up with Anthony Edwards would be a “great fit”. Do you agree? @TeamLou23 | @ChandlerParsons | @MichelleDBeadle pic.twitter.com/mAt9a02T4B — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 6, 2025



The Timberwolves have struggled since trading Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. A solution to their problems would involve bringing in a player such as Butler who shares the same mentality as Edwards.

The first go around in Minnesota, Butler didn’t believe anyone shared the same determination to win. That wouldn’t be the case as Edwards acts similarly to Butler by calling out behavior that doesn’t align with winning.

On the flipside however, Butler’s personality could clash with Edwards’. After half a decade spent on the Heat being ‘the man’, sharing the ‘primary offensive creator’ role with a 23 year old might not be what Jimmy wants. Then again, all he wants to do is win so if taking a backseat to Ant gets him to the promiseland then that’s what he most likely would do.

Return to Minnesota could be beneficial for Butler

Butler has been the go-to player for during his six-year tenure in Miami. It may prove to be beneficial for him to go to a team where he is the second option alongside a player such as Edwards in Minnesota.

Butler is 35 years old and is entering the final stage of his career. The responsibility of carrying a team won’t be the most efficient way for him to remain competitive as he desires. A large part of his shattered relationship with the Heat comes from their inability to surround him with talent.

The intricacies of a trade of this magnitude are difficult to complete since the Timberwolves are a second-apron team. However, Butler’s presence would give the Timberwolves a competitive edge that they are missing to elevate them back to title contention.