Dominique Wilkins Claims Magic Johnson Sent A Green Eyed Woman To His Hotel Room To Distract Him

Magic Johnson is often known as a fun-loving personality, with an NBA resume that most would give away quite a bit for. However, as Dominique Wilkins revealed, he was quite the strategic competitor as well, always looking to get a leg-up on his opposition. In fact, if the Atlanta icon is to be believed, the 65-year-old once even went as far as to send a woman to his room ahead of a game.

Wilkins recently sat down with All The Smoke‘s Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. During this time, he got what his experience was like playing against Johnson during his rookie year.

The 64-year-old revealed that once his team got to the hotel, he immediately headed for his room to rest prior to the team’s game against the Lakers. And just as he did, a green-eyed woman was sent to him as regards from Magic Johnson. He said,

“Magic’s funny. And very strategic… I’ll tell you what he did my rookie year. So we check in the hotel. And, I’ve been in my room about 30 seconds, man. I had my bag, so, you know, didn’t need anybody bringing my bags. I hear a knock at the door. I look at the peephole, this tall lady with brown hair, green eyes. I’m like, ‘who the hell is this?!’… She says ‘Compliments of Earvin Magic Johnson’. Scared the hell out of me. I said ‘Nooooo'”

Magic Johnson’s tactic here most certainly seems a bit underhanded. However, back in those days, it seems that the line was a lot further back than it is today. And it appears that the Lakers legend took full advantage of it.

Despite being targeted, however, Dominique Wilkins did not seem to have any ill feelings towards Magic. In fact, prior to this story, he even paid him some massive compliments, stating,

“To me, he [Magic Johnson] is the greatest point guard ever because of what he did. First of all, in the conference, that Western Conference, man they had some monsters out there. And they dominated! Dominated ’em! And Magic Johnson brought a different level of basketball to LA that they had never seen. It was that Showtime Lakers. That’s all Magic!”

Magic Johnson may not have been solely responsible for the Lakers’ success. However, he was a massive part of the ‘Showtime Lakers’ brand. So, it is hard to disagree with Dominique Wilkins’ opinion on the Lakers legend.

It’s clear that both of them have always shared a mutual respect for one another. Having had countless fierce battles in the past, both former players are well aware of the monsters they both were on the court. And today, they likely sit together and reminisce about their history together.