“Me And Shedeur Vs Y’all 2″: Deion Sanders’ Sons Challenge 6Ft 11” Kevin Garnett And 45 Y/o Paul Pierce To A 2v2

Deion Sanders is currently in the midst of revolutionizing college football. Coaching the Colorado Buffaloes, Coach Prime has put the city of Boulder, Colorado on the map. He is doing this, with the help of his two sons, Shedeur and Shilo, both of whom play under him in the University of Colorado Boulder. Sheduer and Shilo have started to step out of their father’s shadow. After all, they recently challenged the host of KG Certified, 6’11” Kevin Garnett, and 45-year-old Paul Pierce to a 2v2.

Advertisement

2023 is the year of Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes. The college football team has become must-see TV under the tutelage of ‘Prime Time’, with everyone wanting to watch them in action. This is also the case for the upcoming game between the Buffaloes and USC. The team is set to take on the Trojans this weekend, and a slew of celebrities are planning to attend. The likes of LeBron James, Snoop Dogg, and Matthew McConaughey are expected to attend. Proving just how much of an impact the NFL legend has had.

Deion Sanders’ sons boldly challenge Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to a 2v2

Recently, Showtime shared a video from a shoot of KG Certified at the University of Colorado Boulders. Presumably there to speak to Deion Sanders, host Kevin Garnett, and Paul Pierce ran into Coach Prime’s son Shilo Sanders. Having a casual chat with the 23-year-old, things got interesting after Shilo issued a challenge.

Advertisement

He boldly decided to challenge KG and The Truth to a 2v2 in basketball. Believing that he and his brother Sheduer could take the two Hall of Famers, Shilo seemed confident. However, The Big Ticket was unfazed. After all, as he justified, both he and Pierce are former NBA players. Additionally, the Sanders brothers, albeit athletic, are lacking in the height department.

That said, this did not affect Shilo’s confidence. Despite the obvious height disadvantage, he believes that he and Shadeur are more than capable of bodying the legendary Celtics duo thanks to their strength. Another point that Garnett did not agree with.

Shilo: “Me and Shedeur vs. y’all two!” Kevin Garnett: “How tall are you though?” Shilo: “We get physical!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClutchPoints/status/1707935812556394922?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Both Shilo and Sheduer are extremely talented young men. Playing for their father, Shilo is a defensive back on the Buffaloes, whereas Sheduer is the starting QB. They are athletic and have the gift of youth on their side. So, while many believe it could be a one-sided matchup, their confidence and youthfulness could prove to be a stumbling block for KG and Pierce.

Advertisement

Coach Prime has zero confidence in his sons’ basketball skills

Deion Sanders is widely regarded as one of the most gifted athletes of all time. A multi-sport athlete, Prime Time played both baseball and football professionally. He could have even taken a shot at the NBA. However, while he is confident in his own skills, he does not have the same level of confidence as his sons.

Recalling one of Sheduer’s basketball, games, Sanders revealed how the young QB played horrendously. From getting his shot blocked consistently, to throwing a layup over the backboard. Sheduer was nothing short of embarrassed as his father roasted him alive.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With that in mind, it’s hard to imagine Sheduer and Shilo fairing well against two certified ballers like Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce. But, as the saying goes, “Every dog has its day”, and who knows? Maybe if they did face of the ball would go into the basket this time instead of over the backboard.