‘Dominique Wilkins was the first one to bust my a**’: Robert Horry reveals his ‘welcome to the NBA moment’ on the Knuckleheads podcast

Robert Horry walks off as an NBA legend, being the perfect role player for many NBA teams, winning a whopping seven NBA titles in his year.

Horry played for the Rockets, Suns, Lakers, and Spurs winning titles with the Rockets in the 1994-95 season, the Lakers from 1999-2001, and the Spurs in 2004.

Horry’s career is one many people would wish to have even though he never dominated as a superstar would. Winning a title is an experience that all basketball players dream of achieving one day right from the days they’re shooting hoops in the backyard. Horry got that feeling seven times.

On another note, why does everyone forget Robert Horry? He has SEVEN titles, more than Lebron, more than Kobe.. shit more than MJ. — ♔ (@chiemenaaa) June 21, 2013

Robert Horry Said That Dominique Wilkins Was The First To Bust His A**

The ‘Knuckleheads’ podcast is an incredible listen if you’re an NBA fan. The hosts, Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles, are incredible and always find ways to find some of the most intriguing and interesting stories you’ll have ever heard, talking to players directly about their times in the league.

To open their podcasts, they always ask their guests ‘Who was the first person to bust yo a**?’ to get the hosts talking about when they really realized that they were playing in the NBA now, not college or high school.

So, who was the player who welcomed Robert Horry? Dominique Wilkins. The Atlanta Hawks high flyer was one of the best players in the league at the time. Horry was drafted in 1992 with the 11th overall pick by the Houston Rockets.

The 1992-93 season was his first in the league, and unfortunately for him, he had to face Wilkins in one of his best seasons as a pro. That year, Wilkins would average 29.9 points per game while also chipping in 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He was unstoppable that season, and so it’s very likely that he got the better of Horry in his first year in the league, teaching him how NBA basketball really worked.

The conversation starts at about 1:13 when Miles asks Horry about who the first person to bust his a** was.

