Basketball

“Thunder signed it ‘To Robin – where’s the W?’”: Robin Lopez reveals the origins of his seemingly unfounded hatred for mascots goes back to elementary school

"Thunder signed it ‘To Robin - where’s the W?’": Robin Lopez reveals the origins of his seemingly unfounded hatred for mascots goes back to elementary school
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"Troy Polamalu just bounced his little a** to the C-Gap": When Pat McAfee's hopes of throwing a touchdown were crushed by the Hall of Famer
Next Article
"I didn't even watch the playoffs": Robin Lopez dismisses talk that he's jealous of Brook Lopez after his twin brother's 2021 NBA title with Giannis' Bucks
Latest NBA News
‘Dominique Wilkins was the first one to bust my a**’: Robert Horry reveals his ‘welcome to the NBA moment’ on the Knuckleheads podcast
‘Dominique Wilkins was the first one to bust my a**’: Robert Horry reveals his ‘welcome to the NBA moment’ on the Knuckleheads podcast

Robert Horry walks off as an NBA legend, being the perfect role player for many…