“I didn’t even watch the playoffs”: Robin Lopez dismisses talk that he’s jealous of Brook Lopez after his twin brother’s 2021 NBA title with Giannis’ Bucks

Robin Lopez talks about if he is jealous of his twin brother Brook Lopez’s championship win with the Milwaukee Bucks.

As is with any family, there is an element of sibling rivalry that spices things up even in the worst of moments. In an interview on JJ Redick’s podcast, Robin Lopez was asked if he has any jealousy towards his brother Brook Lopez, winning a ring with the Milwaukee Bucks this past season.

Robin And Brook Lopez are identical twin siblings that play in the NBA, if that doesn’t sound crazy enough add the fact that they are both seven feet tall and have had successful NBA careers, after having played college basketball at Stanford University.

“I didn’t even watch the playoffs”: Robin Lopez dismisses talk that he’s jealous of Brook Lopez

In the weekly podcast hosted by JJ Redick, this week’s guests were the Lopez brothers. During the fun back and forth conversations between the NBA players, the topic of sibling rivalry came up which lead the hosts onto asking the question that if Robin was Jealous of his brother’s recent championship win with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Robin was part of the Bucks before being traded to the Washington Wizards this past season. Robin answered the question by saying he did not watch the playoffs after his team was knocked out of the playoffs in the first round.

This then led Brook to say he does not worry about sibling rivalry much claiming he is the more successful twin now.

Brook Lopez played a major part in the Bucks championship win last year. He was consistent at the center posting providing steady minutes with decent scoring, helping the team stretch the floor with his three-point shooting ability.

He was also provided some rim protection and rebounding helping shed some load of Giannis back. Lopez averaged 13 points per game on 29 minutes of game time in the 2020-21 playoffs

Robin Lopez, on the other hand, was knocked out in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers. He had a decent performance impressing with his newly developed skyhook. He averaged 7.4 points with 14.6 minutes of game time with the Wizards.