“Donovan Mitchell committed 8 different war crimes on defense”: NBA Fans are going wild as a Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks take down the Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz were beaten soundly by the Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic, shocking.

The Dallas Mavericks are proving that they are a team to be feared. They are without their superstar and yet they have managed to beat a Utah Jazz team with two all-stars.

Jalen Brunson was on fire today, as he became just the fifth Dallas Maverick to drop 40 points in a game. His stat line of 41-8-5 is nothing short of spectacular and he deserves the praise he is getting today.

Jalen Brunson put the Mavs on his back. 41 PTS

8 REB

5 AST

15-25 FG

6-10 3P Series tied 1-1. pic.twitter.com/ZmzwSGzXkj — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 19, 2022

The rest of the Mavericks put in quite the shift. Maxi Kleber also chipped in with 25 points, hitting eight three-pointers off the bench, which is good for second-most threes in a game off the bench.

As they head to Utah, the Mavericks will hope that Luka is ready for game three and turn the series in their favor. The addition of a Luka Doncic would certainly liven things up in the series.

At first, it may have looked like an easy walk for the Utah Jazz, but the Mavericks are proving they are more than a formidable opponent.

Also read: “Step aside Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, Luka Doncic is here!”: Dallas Mavericks star’s astronomical stats only prove that he’s a true basketball savant

Utah Jazz is imploding! Donovan Mitchell is committing war crimes on defense!

On the other side of the fence, it looks as though the Utah Jazz cannot string together a set of wins. Today’s implosion proved that this team clearly lacks the mettle to win.

While they may have found moderate success in the past, this year, it is a different story. The Jazz defense was abysmal today. Donovan Mitchell was especially bad on the defensive end.

Donovan Mitchell committed 8 different war crimes on defense in those final 5 minutes but Gobert will get all the blame. We cannot win. — Pranav Sriraman (@PranavSriraman) April 19, 2022

Rudy Gobert might have lost out on the DPOY tonight and his worries might have just compounded with the lack of defense from his team.

While his credentials as a great defender are still intact, his teammates’ are the ones in question. As we head to Utah for the next leg of the series, we will have to see if Dallas will bring out their nuclear weapon.

Is there anything more Utah Jazz than letting a guy with an 11 point career average score 41 in a playoff game. — Dahlelama (@dahlelama) April 19, 2022

Also read: “Royce O’Neale game-winner? This sport is in the gutter”: NBA Twitter lauds Donovan Mitchell alongside the Utah Jazz swingman for sensational 2nd half efforts in their Game 1 win vs Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks