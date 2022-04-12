“Step aside Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, Luka Doncic is here!”: Dallas Mavericks star’s astronomical stats only proves that he’s a true basketball savant

Luka Doncic is a stat-machine. At the young age of 23, he already has more 30 point triple-doubles than Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Beating the likes of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant in basketball stats is no small feat. The two NBA legends are among the best players to ever touch the rock and if a player outdoes them in this era, it says a lot.

Each year, several players join the league and come with high expectations. Only a few ever reach their potential. Luka Doncic is a different breed altogether.

Luka has a chance to become the first player to be selected to the all-NBA first team this year and have the most All-NBA first-team selections before 24.

He already holds the record for the youngest player to be selected to the all-NBA first team.

Watch out Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic is coming for all the records!

While it may be a stretch to compare Luka to the likes of MJ, the numbers indicate a similar trajectory. The Slovenian also holds the record for the highest ppg in playoffs, higher than Jordan himself.

He is also 10th on the all-time triple-double list and is close to hitting 50 triple-doubles before he turns 24!

He also has more career 30 point triple-doubles than Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. That is an insane stat to hold before you even reach 25!

There are several other players on the list, all of whom are NBA greats or legends in the making.

While he has never won a playoff series, this year he has a chance to. The 4th seed Mavericks face off against the Jazz in the first round.

While he has been diagnosed with a calf strain, Luka’s return is Maverick’s only hope. The all-time playoff ppg leader should be rearing to go and notch up his first series win with the team.

How far can Luka and the Mavs go? Only time will tell.