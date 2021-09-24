“Donovan Mitchell had a beer bottle thrown at him for supporting LeBron James”: The Jazz star was in complete support of James’ decision to join the Miami Heat

Former NBA columnist Jackie MacMullan shares a funny incident involving a Donovan Mitchell and LeBron James connection on the Bill Simmons Podcast.

MacMullan recently made an appearance on the Bill Simmons Podcast. The topic of conversation during the discussion was who would win the western conference in the upcoming 2021-22 season. The panelists on the show seemed rather critical about the Utah Jazz going forward.

While discussing the Jazz, MacMullan recalled an instance having a Donovan Mitchell and LeBron James link. The incident dates back to the iconic decision day of James when he decided to take his talents to South Beach.

James’ decision had lead to heavy backlash during the time. The former Cavs player was the new villain in the NBA, with fans going to the extent of burning his jerseys.

Contrary to the popular sentiment, Mitchell was supportive of James’ decision to leave Cleveland, due to which he had to face the ire of a fan.

Donovan Mitchell was a part of the crowd during LeBron James’ The Decision in 2010

Though LeBron James’ decision to depart to Miami didn’t have many takers, Jazz star Donovan Mitchell didn’t see anything wrong in it. The Spida, who was a part of the crowd eager for the announcement, was a student at the time.

Mitchell was the only one who was cheering and excited for James after his announcement, something contrary to the popular sentiment at the time. Thus Mitchell had to endure the wrath of a fan who tried throwing a beer bottle at the 2x All-Star.

American sportswriter Jackie MacMullan recently narrated the above incident during the Bill Simmons Podcast.

In light of James’ decision to join the Miami Heat, the topic of discussion remains if Mitchell has any future in Utah. The Jazz had a very successful regular season, clinching the top seed in the NBA.

Despite Spida Mitchell averaging 32.3 PPG, the Jazz was eliminated in the semi-finals by the LA Clippers. The Jazz blew a 2-0 lead in the series.

Though not identical, James did face something similar in Cleveland, facing early exits despite having some of the best performances.