“Donovan Mitchell wasn’t happy with Utah’s critical race theory bill”: Senate President Stuart Adams blames the Jazz star for being unable to introduce the bill

Utah Senate President Stuart Adams on not being able to introduce the critical race theory bill. The Senate didn’t go ahead without Donovan Mitchell’s consent.

Earlier this year, the Utah State Board of Education passed an order stating what concepts of diversity, equity, and inclusion are forbidden from being taught in public schools. Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell had volunteered to take an active part in this cause.

The Jazz shooting guard wanted schools to adopt the critical race theory. CRT is an academic concept that is more than 40 years old. The core idea is that race is a social construct and that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.

The 2x All-Star has been actively involved in the social justice reforms since the attack on George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Mitchell was also a part of the Social Justice Coalition’s first virtual meeting.

Utah Senate President cites Donovan Mitchell for being unable to implement the critical race theory bill.

Donovan Mitchell voices his opinion against the CRT in Utah

Recently, Stuart Adam was invited to the panel discussion at the American Legislative Exchange Council conference in Salt Lake City. When asked about how the state was handling cultural and racism issues, Adam said,

When you get very popular sports stars like that that are pushing back, we’ve got work to do to try and educate them. Let’s go tell him what we’re doing because I don’t think he really understands what happened. It is a problem. It’s not something that we’ve seen a lot in Utah, but it’s a big issue and we’re going to deal with it, added Adams.

#utpol Sen. President Adams talking at an ALEC meeting about how they tried to copy a Critical Race Theory bill, but failed because the Donovan Mitchell wasn’t happy. Also says CRT isn’t something we’ve seen a lot of in Utah pic.twitter.com/l8NXEaq0hX — Qualified Charters (@quietstreetsnow) September 8, 2021

Mitchell is part of a coalition of NBA players, coaches, and owners who plan to push lawmakers in several states to address social justice issues.

The NBA had been a huge advocate of social justice and equality, the 2020 Orlando Bubble being the prime example. Superstars such as LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell have been taking active efforts in eradicating racial hate from society.