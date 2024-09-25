Donovan Mitchell Reveals the One Major Quality He Shares with Devin Booker

Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker are elite NBA players who have seen a decline in their stock value in recent times due to their team’s underwhelming performances. However, Mitchell thinks they have more things in common.

Advertisement

The Cleveland Cavaliers star joined Carmelo Anthony’s ‘7 PM in Brooklyn‘ Podcast, where he praised the Phoenix Suns star. Mitchell also underlined D-Book’s gritty mindset, which he claimed to share with the 27-year-old.

He said,

“[Devin Booker’s] approach, I think should be every hooper’s approach. The ‘I’ll do it’ [tweet], I respect the hell out of that because that’s the same type of time that I’m on.“

Here Mitchell is referring to the role that Booker adopted during Team USA’s gold medal run at the Paris Olympics. Book initially tweeted back in September of 2023 that he was willing to do whatever it takes to win gold in Paris. And that’s exactly what he did.



Despite being heavily ball-dominant in the NBA, Booker transitioned to a spot-up shooter role for Team USA, and also locked in on defense during the Olympics. His role was vital in Team USA’s success.

Mitchell applauded Booker’s ability to put his ego aside for the sake of the team.

The five-time claimed that he shares Booker’s ‘I’ll do it’ mentality as well.

However, Mitchell voiced his frustration toward the masses who don’t view him with the same sentiment. As a result, he was left off a few roster predictions for Team USA’s 2028 team, which upset him a bit.

“I’m not gonna lie, I saw myself not in a lot of roster predictions. I think it’s bullsh*t, but it is what it is. At the end of the day, if that’s what people feel, I got to do more,” Mitchell said.

The 28-year-old jokingly shared his reaction to those discrediting his ability to be on Team USA’s roster. Although he understands that the opinions of others don’t hold significant value, he takes the respect he deserves quite seriously.

D-Mitch provided a very candid outlook on his career while trying to unpack the issue,

“Realistically, I look at myself as one of the top 10-15 players in this league, but I haven’t made it to a Conference Finals. So in order for me to make the jump, I can’t sit here and get mad… because this is an accolades-based world we live in whether it’s right, wrong, or indifferent.”

In each season of his career, Mitchell has improved. Cleveland has a legitimate chance to make some noise in the Eastern Conference next year. As a result, Mitchell could finally earn the respect he is due.

But he would have to lead his team deep into the playoffs to be considered for a Team USA role.