“I’d Shoot It Again”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Stands Firm In His Decision To Shoot A 3 In The Clutch

Samir Mehdi
Published

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoot the ball over Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the second half at TD Garden.

Dec 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoot the ball over Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo expanding his range at the age of 30 in his 12th year wasn’t on a lot of people’s bingo cards. However, his mid-range falling at an incredible clip hasn’t translated to his shots from beyond the arc following suit. This was most evident during his late-game 3-point attempt that clanked off the back iron.

Following the game, Giannis addressed this shot of his. He was unapologetic for attempting a 3 in the clutch and went as far as to say that he would take this shot once more if given the opportunity.

“Coming down, seeing Al Horford backing up, I felt like I could make it, shot it. It went well, in my opinion. S**t, if I had the chance, I’d shoot it again. I’d shoot it again. I’ve made it multiple times, so I’d shoot it again.”

Giannis has never truly been able to catch a stride from 3 over the course of a full season. It’s not mattered all too much given his dominance from within the arc. Over the course of 11 full seasons, he’s shot under 31% from 3 in 10 seasons. The one year he did cross 31% and shot 34.7% from beyond was his rookie year.

With 19 games under his belt in 2024-25, he’s attempted 19 threes and made merely 3 of them. Shooting from beyond simply doesn’t seem to be in the cards for the ‘Greek Freak’. The idea of guarding him face-up when he’s outside of the 3-point line at a consistent rate is a pipe dream for Bucks coaching staff.

The caveat here is that the Bucks offense was stalling in the waning minutes of this game against the Celtics. A walk-up open three with a trailing Al Horford wasn’t the worst idea out on the floor. Doc Rivers and crew can take solace in the fact that their fate for the night was decided by their best player.

Another positive when it comes to shooting that’s come from this season is Giannis’s mid-range awakening. He’s been shooting 46.5% from mid-range on 4.3 attempts a night. To put this into perspective, this is a higher percentage than Kevin Durant on more attempts than him as well.

The fear of the 2x Bucks MVP blowing past you after falling for his pump-fake from 17 feet away is a tantalizing thought for Bucks staff. Whether he can step a couple feet back and knock threes down at a similar rate is yet to be seen. In most cases, it simply doesn’t translate but with the growth that Giannis has shown; anything could be possible.

About the author

Samir Mehdi

Samir Mehdi

instagram-icon

Samir Mehdi is a senior strategist for the NBA division at The Sportsrush. Ever since he was 13 years old, he’s been obsessed with the game of basketball. From watching Kobe Bryant’s highlights on YouTube to now, analyzing and breaking down every single game on League Pass, Samir’s passion for the game is unwavering. He's a complete basketball junkie who not only breaks down current games but also keenly watches ones from the 60s’ and 70s’ while also reading comprehensive books on the history of the league. Samir’s life revolves around basketball and he hopes that shows in his work. Aside from work, he loves to spend time in the gym and with his friends at social gatherings.

