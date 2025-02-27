mobile app bar

Giannis Antetokounmpo Teases Damian Lillard With GloRilla’s Lyrics Mid-Interview

Aakash Nair
Published

(L) Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard (R) GloRilla
Image Credits: USA Today Sports

A year and a half into his stint in Milwaukee, Damian Lillard has built great chemistry with Giannis Antetokoumpo. Not only can we witness it on the court, but at the same time, off the court as well. We saw a glimpse of that last night when Giannis hilariously interrupted Dame’s post-game interview after a loss to the Rockets.

Following the 3-point loss, Lillard was reflecting on his 22-point performance Giannis decided to interrupt him in a hilarious fashion. Antetokounmpo pulled Lillard’s leg recently by singing the lyrics to GloRilla and Sexyy Red’s song ‘Watchu Kno About Me‘ during Dame’s interview.

The Tennessee rapper famously shot her shot with Lillard following last year’s All-Star Game. She was among the celebrities in attendance at Gainsbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana and she took the opportunity to get a picture with the nine-time All-Star.

Following the All-Star Game, Glo shared the image on her social media with the caption, “Who n**ga dis is? Cause I want him #GetEmGlo. Whoever she is can’t whoop me so I really dgaf.”

Though Dame wouldn’t reciprocate her interest publicly, their interaction did become a hot topic in his interviews last year. Giannis clearly hasn’t forgotten about it as he poked Lillard about the same yesterday by singing, “Big G-L-O in that GLE” in the locker room. They don’t call him the Greek Freak for nothing.

With a shy smile, Dame acknowledged his teammate’s joke and commented, “This dude is crazy, man.”

Earlier this season, GloRilla re-started the conversation when she attended the NBA Cup Finals between the OKC Thunder and the Bucks. This was after Lillard already clarified that “ain’t nothing going on” between the two of them. Of course, Giannis doesn’t care as long as he gets to poke his teammate.

As the caption of the tweet suggests, this isn’t Antetokounmpo’s first rodeo either. The two-time MVP has recently leaned into his jokester persona, interrupting many of Lillard’s post-game interviews this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo keeps the Bucks’ locker room alive

Following the disappointing start to Milwaukee’s campaign, it was Antetokounmpo who spurred the team’s comeback in November. After returning from a strained calf injury, Giannis put the Bucks on his back and carried them from a 4-9 record to a 16-12 record by Christmas.

Now sitting at 32-25, the vibes in the team locker room are clearly on an upward trajectory. Giannis isn’t just leading his team on the hardwood, he’s also the heart and soul of the roster, bringing his teammates together and building true chemistry with his running mate, Lillard.

Earlier this week, he interrupted another one of Dame’s interviews with a loud and soulful rendition of LiAngelo Ball’s hit track, ‘Tweaker‘. Gelo notably performed at All-Star Weekend this year, and perhaps that’s where Antetokounmpo caught the earworm.

A few weeks ago, Antetokounmpo remained fully out of pocket when he yelled ‘Hawk Tuah that thing’ in the Bucks’ locker room. Of course, then too, his joke came out while Lillard was answering questions from the media.

Neither superstar has commented on this running joke between them, but it’s certainly become a bright spot in their post-game interviews.

