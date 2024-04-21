“Don’t Even Remember A Conversation About Nikola Jokic”: Bob Myers Pokes Fun At His Own Drafting Mistake

It certainly isn’t easy to accept one’s own mistake or oversight that resulted in a legacy. Warriors GM, Bob Myers missed on the player who went on to win two MVPs, one Finals MVP, and an NBA championship. However, Myers admitted his blunder from the 2014 NBA draft, but his take on Nikola Jokic sure was hilarious during Game 1 of the Lakers-Nuggets matchup.

Myers joined the commentators’ crew earlier this evening when the Denver Nuggets hosted the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 1, tipping off this seven-game series. While calling the game, Myers quite casually went on to mention an oversight on his part that could’ve bolstered the Warriors dynasty even longer.

With about five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Bob Myers revealed the fact that he had no idea who Jokic was by the time he entered the 2014 NBA draft.

“I’ll tell you this; I’m gonna make myself look bad. I don’t even remember a conversation about Nikola Jokic [during the draft process]. That’s probably why I’m sitting here with you.”

Now, it could very well be his scouting report that dropped the ball on the Serbian since it is the scout’s job to give the team’s coach, general manager, and executives a brief on the next class of players.

Myers owned his mistake and that too in a hilarious fashion. He mentioned how there was no mention, let alone a discussion regarding Jokic during the 2014 draft. But one reason why that may be is because the Warriors did not participate in that specific draft class anyway.

Golden State had traded away their draft picks for the 2014 draft a year before to bring assets over from another team. The Warriors parted ways with their first-round draft pick in a three-team trade that brought Andre Iguodala to Dub Nation.

As for their second-round pick, it was the Minnesota Timberwolves who were in possession of their pick after the Warriors indulged themselves in a draft-night trade a year prior, in the 2013 NBA draft.

But coming back to Bob Myers missing out on Nikola Jokic, one may end up giving him a pass since the team wasn’t even involved in the 2014 NBA draft. However, there still must be other general managers out there kicking themselves over it.

Fans have been able to witness what The Joker has done for the Denver Nuggets franchise; bringing the team its first-ever NBA championship in history. And the Serbian juggernaut has not lost a step, if not elevated his game from his previous year’s performances.

Despite being a 6’11 center, Jokic has always been the catalyst for the Nuggets’ offense. Even tonight, the Joker finished the game with 32 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals for the game.

Had it not been the Lakers trying to hold onto the game every minute of the way, the Nuggets center would’ve had another triple-double, racking assists in double-digits with absolute ease. Denver got the first jab in. So, will Jokic let LeBron James and the Lakers take another stab at him in Game 2? Tune in to find out.