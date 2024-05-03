“Gronk Can’t Even Spell NFL”: Jeff Ross Takes a Swipe at Tom Brady’s Friend Before Netflix Roast

Time and time again, Tom Brady has impressed us fans with his off-field ventures, especially since he hung up his cleats last year. This time, however, he took a small detour to Roast Town, where Jeff Ross and his team are about to pile down on the seven-time Super Bowl champ with a no-holds-barred barrage. And from the sounds of it, it could turn out to be the biggest roast since Donald Trump’s.

In his recent appearance on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, comedian Jeff Ross spoke about one of the most exciting roasts he will be involved in. The Roastmaster General was obviously over the moon as he spoke about the opportunity to roast the NFL superstar, Tom Brady. He also implied that the event is going to have some personal elements to it, revealing that Brady’s best teammate, Rob Gronkowski, is also set to make an appearance.

While explaining Gronk’s role, Ross didn’t miss out on the chance to roast him. He cheekily took a dig at the former NFL tight end and said, “Gronk? The Patriots’ Playbook; he had to use the audio version… Gronk can’t even spell NFL.” It sure seems like the show has already begun.

Furthermore, Ross also spoke about how Brady has already proven himself to be a sport in terms of taking part in the roast. “The thing I love about Tom Brady is he’s a student of the roast,” The comedian said, followed by, “He told me it was his dream to get roasted.” It also makes complete sense that Ross is taking on the task of roasting Brady. After all, the GOAT of football deserves nothing less than the Roastmaster General.

Jeff Ross: The Tom Brady of Insult Comedy

Jeff Ross has positioned himself as one of the most prolific roast comedians Hollywood has seen. The list of people he has roasted includes Hugh Hefner, Justin Bieber, Pam Anderson, and even the once most powerful man on the planet, former POTUS, Donald Trump. When it was their turn, Ross stopped at nothing, dragging them through the mud. And surely, he is ready to do the same to Brady.

In addition to Gronk being one of the panelists, former Patriot Julian Edelman is also going to be present. Drew Bledsoe will make an appearance as well, and he will likely refrain from pulling any punches. Kevin Hart is hosting the show, with comedian Andrew Schultz set to make an appearance. Notably, this will also be the first time Hollywood witnesses a live Roast show.

Safe to say, the big event is poised to be one of the most significant intersections between Hollywood and the NFL. It only remains to be seen what kind of untold stories come out during the roast.