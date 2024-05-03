“Dan Is Ill?” Fans Troll Jiri Lehecka for Making Massive Goofup After Getting Walkover Against Daniil Medvedev

Jiri Lehecka is having a great season at the Madrid Open 2024, as he booked his semi-final berth against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Czech player successfully beat Rafael Nadal and after that, got a walkover against Daniil Medvedev, after the latter suffered a right thigh injury. However, after his match against Medvedev ended abruptly, Lehecka did something well-intentioned towards Medvedev but made a massive error. This has made Lehecka the butt of all jokes online.

Jiri Lehecka had only won his first set against Medvedev 6-4 when the Russian player experienced discomfort in his right thigh. With the impossibility of the play resuming, Lehecka became the winner.

After that, as a sweet gesture towards Medvedev, he wrote a nice message for him on the camera. The only problem was, that Lehecka spelled ‘Daniil’ wrongly.

“Get well soon Danill,” wrote Jiri Lehecka exactly.

He goofed up ‘Daniil’ as ‘Danill’, a spelling mistake that could’ve passed as a harmless error. Except for Lehecka, it was on camera, both literally and metaphorically. In no time, the Reddit page r/tennis picked it up, taking a screenshot of the same Ever since then, Lehecka has been getting trolled for his poor English skills.

But more so, fans are making fun of Medvedev, playing on the wrong word ‘Danill’. Given that he is injured, the jokes become extra stingy, adding salt to Medvedev’s wounds.

“Dan is ill ? He has an injury not an illness smh,” wrote one Reddtor. “Could also read “Get hell goon Dan ill”, how cruel /s,” wrote another person. “Dan ill is Medvedev’s rapper name, under which he released his masterpiece Illmatic,” is another comment.

There is a barrage of comments that simply make fun of the name ‘Danill’, thereby trolling Daniil Medvedev. Lehecka must feel he got off easy on the internet, given that he is the one who made the error. But Medvedev is the one who is mainly paying the price.

Jiri Lehecka Hasn’t Been a Popular Figure in the Madrid Open 2024

Outside of clay, Jiri Lehecka mainly grabbed attention when he spoke about Pedro Cachin asking for Nadal’s t-shirt after their match. Rafael Nadal is an idol to many, presumable to Pedro Cachin as well.

Therefore, after their Round of 32 clash, which Nadal won, Cachin asked for Nadal’s t-shirt as a memorabilia of sorts. Somehow, this wasn’t something that Lehecka liked. He spoke in the press conference about it.

“When you go on the court and you go there for the win, then it’s tough for me, you know to run after him and to ask him for somethings, you know, if he can give me something,” said Lehecka to Tennis TV.

Lehecka then gave a cautionary disclaimer to not be disrespectful towards anyone, before lambasting Pedro Cachin for his seemingly innocuous act.

“If you are playing a match and you are thinking about asking the guy to give you something, then why you are there? It’s kind of weird,” asked Lehecka almost pointedly and with aggression.

However, Lehecka’s comments on Pedro Cachin didn’t go down well with everyone in the tennis community. Some even thought he was being too harsh on the 29-year-old Argentine for living his dream moment and asking for a souvenir. However, Lehecka will have to shut all the noise around him, especially on social media if he wishes to beat Felix Auger-Aliassimein in the semi-final.

Jiri Lehecka won his first-ever ATP title this year at the Adelaide International. He now stands a chance to win his first-ever Masters title and the 2nd ATP title of his career.