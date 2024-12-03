“Don’t Ever Talk to Michael Jordan That Way Again”: Isiah Thomas Discusses LeBron James’ Loss to Wolves, Recalls a Moment From Coaching Career

LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers suffered a heavy defeat on the road tonight as they visited the Minnesota Timberwolves. Not only did the Wolves take home a 109-80 win, but they also nearly snapped LBJ’s double-digit scoring streak, which now stands at 1243 games. While discussing the game on NBA TV, Isiah Thomas couldn’t help but reflect on a past instance involving Michael Jordan.

Seeing LeBron James struggle from the field, Thomas looked back to the time when he was coaching the Pacers and they were playing Michael Jordan and the Washington Wizards.

“I’m coaching the Indiana Pacers and Al Harrington. You know, Jordan’s having a bad night. He’s 37, 38. I don’t know how old he was, but he wasn’t playing well.”

Zeke recalled how watching MJ struggle gave Al Harrington confidence and he started trash-talking MJ.

“Al Harrington is like talking trash, Jordan, you ain’t this. So I call timeout, right? And I say to Al, I say, hey, look, don’t ever talk to him[Michael Jordan] that way again.”

The Wizards-era Jordan wasn’t the best version of MJ, but he still had enough juice in him to come back at anyone talking trash. Thomas recalled what followed: “The next game, we go to Washington. I think he put 40. I think he put 40 or 45 on.”

Isiah Thomas shares a Michael Jordan story with @ChrisMilesTV and @mrvincecarter15 pic.twitter.com/9fjDlLIv1h — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 3, 2024

Typical MJ activity. Zeke used this to talk about what happened tonight. As the Lakers suffered a 29-point loss, LeBron James was limited to 10 points. He struggled from the field, shooting 4 of 16, and went 0-4 from the deep. Thomas was glad none of the Timberwolves’ players decided to knock Bron when he was down.

“And the good thing that didn’t happen to Minnesota tonight in Minnesota tonight, nobody was talking trash to LeBron. But like you just said, they never forget. LeBron James will remember this night and probably try to do something when they get back in L.A.”

However, at the same time, Thomas expects LeBron James to have added motivation the next time Anthony Edwards and his Wolves come to town. Zeke expects Bron to have the same kind of fire inside of him as Jordan did back in 2002-03.

Michael Jordan torched the Pacers for 41 because of Al Harrington

Looking back at record books, the instances Zeke mentioned must have been of the 2002-03 season, when MJ was touching 40.

The first game must have been the contest between the Wizards and the Pacers in Indiana on November 30th, 2002. Michael Jordan came off the bench and had a 14-point outing, going 6-15 from the field. The Wizards were handed a 100-84 loss. The loss would’ve stung MJ, but more than that, it would’ve been Al Harrington’s trash talk.

The next time the Wizards faced the Pacers was back home in Washington. Jordan was back in the starting lineup, and he was out for blood. 39-year-old Jordan played 53 minutes in a double OT game, leading the Wizards to a 107-104 win. He scored 41 points, going 14-26 from the field, while grabbing 12 rebounds and registering 3 steals.

Safe to say, Al Harrington learned his lesson. “I’ll never forget Al Harrington said, coach, you’re right. I never talked to him like that again,” Isiah Thomas recalled.