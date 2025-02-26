“Don’t Expect Him to Go Crazy”: Shaquille O’Neal Doesn’t Term Tonight’s Matchup as Luka Doncic’s ‘Revenge Game’ vs Dallas

A big NBA matchup that fans have been waiting for is tonight’s showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena. This game will mark the first time that Luka Doncic suits up against the Mavs since the massive trade that sent him to LA on February 1st, one that has been dubbed by many as the most shocking trade in NBA history.

Shaquille O’Neal and the rest of the TNT Tuesday Crew, including Vince Carter, previewed the game and analyzed whether Luka would have a massive “revenge game” against his former team. The Diesel stated that he does think the Slovenian superstar is pissed off because he never expected to be traded by Dallas, especially not one year after he took the franchise to the NBA Finals.

Shaq was then asked what type of game he was expecting from Luka tonight. He predicted a “going off” type of performance from one of the league’s top players. However, he specified that it wasn’t going to be a performance that would be all that different from a typical Luka game.

“I expect him to go off. Maybe 30,” Shaq stated with confidence. “I don’t expect him to go crazy. Just a light little 30.”

Carter jumped in and made a valid point. He claimed that the more important game for Luka against the Mavs will take place later in the season when the Lakers go to Dallas. He clarified that since tonight’s game is in LA, Luka can sort of just “do his thing.”

Shaq immediately agreed with Air Canada and shouted, “That’s the game.” The Mavs and Lakers will meet at the American Airlines Center in Dallas in April.

Candace Parker believes that the Lakers are hitting their stride

The other panelist on the TNT Tuesday Crew was WNBA legend Candace Parker. Parker stated that the Lakers are beginning to feel themselves a little bit after two straight victories. She then mentioned how Luka specifically is probably bottling up some animosity towards the Mavs, which will serve as a good weapon on the Lakers’ march to the playoffs.

“Sometimes you want a little bit of anger and animosity with your superstar,” Parker said.

“Sometimes you want a little bit of anger and animosity with your superstar” ️@Candace_Parker and the Tuesday Crew talk ramped up defense & more for the new-look Lakers. pic.twitter.com/16deTBHq3t — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 26, 2025

One thing that will be missing from tonight’s matchup is the other half of the Mavs and Lakers trade: Anthony Davis. The 10-time All-Star had a dominant performance in his Mavericks debut, but suffered a non-contact injury that has kept him sidelined ever since. AD is expected to be back for the Mavs soon — especially before Luka’s homecoming game against Dallas on April 9th.