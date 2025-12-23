“Joe Lacob Not Retiring”: Draymond Green Talks About Warriors Future After Him and Stephen Curry Hang Up Their Boots

Joe Lacob and the Warriors’ front office have been getting a lot of flack for the team’s underperformance over the last few seasons, but it’s sometimes easy to forget the state of the franchise before they arrived. Draymond Green recently shed light on that point while discussing the future of Golden State.

Earlier this month, a Warriors fan sent an email to Joe Lacob, the franchise’s owner, venting their frustration and calling for change. Surprisingly, Lacob responded, insisting that no one is as affected by the situation as he is.

On The Draymond Green Show, the Warriors legend was answering questions from fans when one asked how the team would fare once he and Stephen Curry retired. Green responded by pointing to Joe Lacob as the focal point.

“You saw the email from Joe Lacob? One thing is for certain, when we retire, Joe’s not retiring. He will always be after a contender, because he does not lose well,” said Green.

As frustrated as fans may be with Joe Lacob for owning a team that has done little to maximize the final years of Stephen Curry’s career, it is important to remember just how different it was to be a Warriors fan before 2010, prior to Lacob coming on board. The team was a perennial lottery fixture that struggled to attract top talent. Put simply, the Warriors were close to being a poverty franchise, where even a single playoff appearance felt special.

Lacob, however, was determined to win. He assembled a strong core through savvy drafting, with Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson all emerging as homegrown stars. Having the cognitive wherewithal to not break that trio up in their physical prime despite savory trade offers should be acknowledged and subsequently credited.

That foundation grew into a dynasty, with key additions such as Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, and head coach Steve Kerr helping turn Golden State into one of the most successful and well-supported franchises in sports.

Green understands better than most how much Lacob wants to continue winning. “Because I too, do not lose well. I’m not looking for great losers. A loser is a loser.”

“I think the Dubs will continue to go after it. It will look nothing like it’s looked over the last 15 years because times change, and things just don’t happen that way. But I think the Dubs will always be competitive…”

Four championships later, the Dubs’ dynasty is nearing its end, which is why questions like these continue to linger among Warriors fans. This season, for instance, Golden State sits at 14–15 and eighth in a highly competitive Western Conference, with any realistic shot at silverware looking increasingly unlikely.

Green, now 35, and Curry, 37, may not win another championship before they retire. However, going by Green’s words, the Warriors will continue to pursue the very best talent and aim to compete at the highest level.