Speculated To Be Generating Less than $4 Off His Videos, Draymond Green’s ‘Paltry’ 3400 YouTube Subscribers Get a Deep Dive on Reddit

Draymond Green has a lot of time to kill after suspension for his physical altercations in the NBA. Luckily for him, he alternately also runs a podcast on his YouTube channel called The Draymond Green Show, where he often hosts prominent NBA players and personalities as guests. However, his earning from this venture, which is more than two years old, has come to the fore recently on Reddit.

A Reddit user, u/EGarrett, highlighted significant facts and figures from Draymond’s podcasting venture, revealing that the channel can generate only $3.40 in revenue per video. Green has grown relatively slowly, with only 3,400 subscribers from 500 videos in over two years.

While assuming all the videos run at normal length to earn ads, the user estimated that if all of Green’s subscribers watch any of his videos till the end, Green would only generate around $3.40 in revenue. Well, it is almost impossible for all of Greens’ subscribers to click and watch his videos, keeping in mind inactive ones.

The Reddit user also compared his subscribers with a random post that he posted on Reddit, a few days ago. The social media user analyzed,

“It has 0 net upvotes and 4 comments saying the show is staged. And… it has 8,500 views. That means more than twice as many people randomly click on a go-nowhere reddit thread as have clicked subscribe on Draymond Green’s podcast on youtube over the 2 years.”

Nevertheless, this isn’t a matter of concern for Green. The videos uploaded by the Warriors forward often go viral on the internet, redirecting several new viewers to his channel. This way, Green earns hundreds and thousands of regular views, along with decent money from his venture, despite his low subscriber count. Moreover, his YouTube account seems to be inactive for a long time now which might be the reason for the slow growth.

Draymond Green has not uploaded a video in half a year

Draymond Green’s YouTube channel has been dry for almost half a year. The last video uploaded by Green was on July 17, 2023, featuring Trae Young discussing not wanting to be a villain in the NBA. However, we cannot expect to see any posts in the future either, given Green is currently going through personal and professional turmoil at this point.

However, on the other hand, it’s possible that Draymond might want to restart his channel and start uploading videos in order to communicate with his fans. This may be a good way to keep him busy during suspension and might help in his therapy sessions to keep him calm and connected.

Green is currently serving an indefinite suspension following two incidents of physical altercations this season in the NBA. Green was served an ejection in the past week after swinging a punch at Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic during a game. He is currently going through counseling to help himself come back better and stronger into the league.