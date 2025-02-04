Paul George Trade Rumors: Warriors and Hawks Enter the Race to Bag Sixers Star

Jan 31, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) looks on after the game against the Denver Nuggets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Trade rumors revolving around many star players in the NBA are beginning to increase as the 2025 trade deadline is only days away. The league has witnessed two major blockbuster deals, including Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis and De’Aaron Fox-Zach LaVine. However, more stars could receive a trade. Sixers star Paul George is among the crop of high-level talent that could be on the move. Two teams are eager to add his services, the Warriors and the Hawks.

George’s tenure with the Sixers hasn’t gone the way either party envisioned. Injuries have derailed his production and availability on the court. As a result, the Sixers are expressing caution regarding their investment in the 34-year-old star.

Sixers beat writer Keith Pompey reported despite the down year from George, there are teams displaying interest in his services. He said,

“The Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors are showing interest in Paul George.”

George is having his worst season since his third year in the league. He is currently averaging 17.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. If his scoring averages continue at this mark, it will be the first time he’s finished a season averaging less than 20 points in nine seasons.

However, the Hawks and Warriors are two desperate teams that are in great need of what George can do at his peak.

Golden State is looking to add any star power whatsoever. They are currently 11th in the West with a 25-24 record and are feeling the pressure of their window to compete closing. On the other hand, the Hawks need a replacement for Jalen Johnson, who is out for the season with a left shoulder injury. Atlanta doesn’t have any incentive to tank since they don’t own their 2025 first-round draft pick, which belongs to the Spurs.

There is no certainty that the Sixers are willing to trade George. Regardless, if he were to be traded it could be an incredibly big deal no matter the team.

Sixers may want to wipe their hands clean of Paul George

The Paul George experiment in Philadelphia has not looked as good as the Sixers hoped for. The Sixers signed George to relieve the pressure from Tyrese Maxey whenever Joel Embiid isn’t in the lineup. Instead, the nine-time All-Star has joined Embiid on the sideline, only playing in 30 of the team’s 49 games.

Philadelphia had expectations to compete for a championship this season but is 19-29, sitting at the 11th seed. Barring an improbable playoff run, this season has been a failure. Additionally, George’s contract financially restricts the Sixers for the foreseeable future.

He is earning $49 million this season, and that number will continue to increase. By the team he’s 37, he will be earning $56 million annually.

There is certainly a possibility the Sixers look to get ahead of the curve and offload George’s contract before it becomes a disaster.