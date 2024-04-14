“Don’t Fear Failure, Fear Success”: Grant Hill Gives Brilliant Advice to 13 Y/O Interviewer

Oct 27, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Former NBA player Grant Hill at the Kennedy Center on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Washington D.C. to honor Dave Chappelle receiving the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Mandatory Credit: Hannah Gaber-USA TODAY

One of the game’s legends Grant Hill was recently interviewed by the 13-year-old social media sensation, Jazzy, a young reporter from Bushwick, Brooklyn. On catching up with the 7x All-Star, the young reporter asked him about some valuable advice, for her viewers, from his 19 years of experience in the league. When asked what he would like to say to his younger self, the former NBA player replied, as per the video uploaded by ‘jazzysworldtv’,

“One piece of advice to my younger self: your body talks to you, you have to learn to listen. So, when the body is hurting, or your body says, ‘I can’t go,’ it’s probably best to listen to my body and not try to overwork. ‘Cause I had a lot of injuries.”

Much of Hill’s NBA career was plagued by injuries since picking an ankle injury in 2000. The injury created problems for him for several years leading to surgery in March 2003. Following this, he had to face life-threatening complications, which forced him to sit out the entirety of the 2003-04 season. However, despite such adversaries, Hill made an All-Star appearance in 2005 and made it to the Western Conference Finals in 2010.

Before concluding the interview, Jazzy also asked Hill for advice and motivation for her viewers watching her show. The Hall of Famer had some wise words to spare for the 13-year-old and her audience,

“Don’t fear failure, fear success. Because more people are ruined by it.”

Indeed, Grant Hill has lived up to all his words, given his career as an executive post-retirement. This isn’t the only time Jazzy has interviewed an NBA legend or a star player. She has been in conversation with some of the biggest athletes, musicians, and creators, including Big Aristotle Shaquille O’Neal, who advised her to listen to her parents to become as successful as him.

Jazzy has interviewed NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal multiple times

Jazzy had the opportunity to interview the Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal multiple times. In one such interaction, Shaquille O’Neal taught her and her viewers the importance of listening to one’s parents to gain success. Shaq used the example of the disciplined upbringing of his step-father, Sgt. Phillip Harrison, who had a major hand in ensuring Shaq’s eventual success as an athlete and a public figure.

In another previous interview, Shaq surprised her by reminding her of one of their previous encounters, where they had placed an undisclosed bet. Shaq admitted losing that bet to Jazzy and handed her some money, much to her surprise. While handing Jazzy the cash, Shaq told the young YouTuber,

“Don’t take anything else from strangers, you got it. Make sure you listen to your mommy and daddy, and I am so proud of you.”

Such kind words and fortune-cookie wisdom from Shaq sure intrigues all. He has always shown love and kindness for children and can often be seen preaching to instill good values and kindness among his younger fans.