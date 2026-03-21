“Don’t Give a Sh*t About Draft”: Draymond Green Talks About Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bucks Latest Disagreement

There will be a day when nuclear winter takes over the planet, and all life will cease to exist, except cockroaches, of course. And as the critters spend an eternity waiting for the sun to crawl through, they will hear the ghosts whispering about Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks rumors.

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Giannis is one of the best players in the world, and it’s just unfair to the 31-year-old that he’s spending his prime years in a struggling team that has no chance of winning the league for at least the next few years. Giannis is in the second last year of his contract, with a player option for next season, and even though he’s out with an injury, the ‘Greek Freak’ wants to be back, possibly to bid his farewell to the Bucks faithful before he packs his bags for good during the offseason.

The Bucks management also doesn’t want Giannis to return to action before the end of the season, though. Perplexing as it may be, 4 time NBA champion Draymond Green has explained they have a good reason to do so.

“I think if you are Milwaukee, they may think, ‘we don’t make the play-in, we don’t get in through the play-in, we get a chance to in the lottery.’ So I get it,” Green proclaimed on his podcast.

“Why Milwaukee is trying to do … same reason that 12 other teams in the NBA or 15 other teams are completely throwing top. That’s probably what they are trying to do. When you are a player, especially to the stature of Giannis, you don’t give a s*** about the draft, really!” Green explained.

Green claimed to be sure that Giannis wants to play, same as Jayson Tatum. “I am also sure, Giannis is just sitting there like, ‘Man, if I could be just healthy, we could have a chance.’ I am sure, he believes that,” the Golden State Warriors veteran claimed.

Giannis hasn’t played a lot anyway this season due to injuries. The Greek superstar has only played in 36 games this season, averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. Add to that all the controversy in the lead-up to the trade deadline, and Draymond Green claims to truly empathize with his desire to get back in the sack as soon as possible.

“Quite honestly, if he can play and he’s healthy and he wants to play, he should play. I am always in favor of that,” the 4 time NBA champion added.

To be fair to Giannis, all this mess is not really his fault. He has time and again proven his devotion to the Bucks, but Milwaukee simply hasn’t been a championship-winning caliber team in years. They won the title in 2021 on Giannis’ back and have since done nothing with it. In fact, they haven’t even gone past the second round since!

Hopefully, at the end of the season, we get some sort of solution to this because at this point, it’s becoming a bit too like a soap opera and not the good ones!