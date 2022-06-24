“The Bulls broke theirs up too soon, Shaq and Kobe had something special, Kevin Durant shoulda stayed”: Mychal Thompson advises Warriors to keep their dynasty intact

NBA veteran and father of Klay Thompson, Mychal Thompson, believes the Warriors should keep their roster intact at any cost if they wish to be a great dynasty.

The Golden State Warriors have managed to revive their dynasty post their poor outings in the last two seasons. Head coach Steve Kerr and his crew have now won 4-championships in the previous 8-years, with the team going through a series of changes but keeping their core intact.

While the Big 3 of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green continue to be the team’s soul, young talents like Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and James Wisman have blended well in this mix. Thus the Warriors are now a well-oiled machine.

The team had its hiccups in the past two seasons, with Kevin Durant departing and injuries to Curry and Thompson, but managed to get past all hurdles with perseverance and faith in each other. Golden State is on the pace to have its dynasty etched alongside the Bulls and Lakers.

During a recent interview with 95.7 The Game’s The Morning Roast, Mychal Thompson addressed how the Warriors should not break up, citing examples of Michael Jordan’s Bulls and Shaq-Kobe Lakers.

“Don’t break it up too soon”: Mychal Thompson’s advice to Bob Myers and Joe Lacob.

Having played 12-seasons in the NBA and won two titles with the Showtime Lakers, Mychal Thompson knows a thing or two about dynasties. The former first pick in the 1978 draft, Thompson believes the Warriors should learn from the Bulls and Lakers, who could have won more titles.

“(Owners) Joe Lacob, Peter Guber, (general manager) Bob Myers – they have to learn a lesson from the Chicago Bulls, Kobe, and Shaq’s Lakers and the fact that KD (Kevin Durant) left (the Warriors). Don’t break it up too soon,” said. “The Bulls broke theirs up too soon. They coulda won another couple. For some reason, they got tired of winning championships, winning rings. Explain that to me. Shaq and Kobe had something special. Even they’ve admitted that they shouldn’t have left each other, Shaq said they had more rings to win. KD left to go win somewhere else. He shoulda stayed.”

The Showtime Lakers won 5-titles in 9-seasons while the MJ’s Bulls won 6-titles in 8-seasons. The Warriors need at least one more chip to be at par with these iconic teams. According to Thompson, the Warriors have something special going for themselves, and they should keep it together.

“As Klay, Steph, and Dray get older, they get youngsters coming up behind them who can take a lot of the slack. That way they can preserve, Steph, Klay, and Draymond’s minutes and let them play late into their 30s and still be All-Star caliber players.”

Well, Thompson Sr. does make some valid points, having played and seen the league evolve. The Warriors front office has already started dishing out contracts to their players, hoping to run it back.

