Damian Lillard Making $60 Million in His Late 30s Doesn’t Sit Well with NBA Historian

The Milwaukee Bucks are having a great season, which was pretty much expected of them after their recent superstar acquisition in the offseason. But things haven’t been smooth sailing always for the Bucks throughout the season as Damian Lillard‘s role on the team still has a few question marks surrounding it, particularly centering on defense. Lillard joined the Bucks this season, leaving behind his 11-year home in Portland.

At the start of the season, many analysts had the duo of Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo dominating the league with their pick-and-roll. But things haven’t quite shaped up as they were expected to be, with the Bucks currently 11 games behind the league leaders, the Boston Celtics. Lillard’s production has also seen a slump over the season, as the former Trail Blazers star is averaging 24.4 points on 42% shooting. Even Dame’s three-point shooting has taken a hit, as the Bucks guard is shooting below[ 36 %] his career average[ 37.1%].

The Ringer‘s CEO and Founder Bill Simmons recently took to his show to discuss the Damian Lillard situation. Talking about the economics of Lillard’s salary with the Bucks, Simmons told his co-hosts, “I hope he doesn’t make a diss track about me. Damian Lillard, it’s just too much money. This and the next three, he is owed $207.3 million. He’s gonna be 37 years old getting a paycheck that starts with a “6” for the year.”

“Not positive but his best years might be behind him,” Simmons added. However, the media personality also admitted that a lot of Dame’s market value will depend on what he is able to do this postseason with the Bucks. However, the 33-year-old’s contract still seemed exorbitant to Simmons.

Lillard was traded to the Bucks on September 27, 2023. Even though Lillard just joined the Bucks, he is already the highest-paid player on the team based on his previous contract. Lillard will warrant a salary of $45.6 million this year, which will be followed by a $48.7 payment the next year, per Spotrac.

Simmons’ concerns are valid, as Lillard still has three more years left in his contract, and might be one of the oldest players ever to get paid a $47 million contract. With the Bucks already heavily invested in Giannis and Lillard, any chance of acquiring another big-name player has become unviable. The Bucks have gambled heavy on Dame, and he has to deliver “now”. The window for the Bucks to win a Championship is possibly the next two or three years, after which the gamble on Lillard would have failed absolutely.

Lillard has had a tough time adjusting to his new home

Lillard had sat down with Sports Illustrated to give fans a deep dive into his new life in Milwaukee. Talking about the same, Lillard told the publication,

“It’s been a real transition. Being in the same situation for 11 years, deciding to move on from that, wanting a chance to win. And then coming here playing for a first-time coach [Adrian Griffin] and him being new to the team. So it isn’t like I came to Milwaukee and everything was already established. It was a completely new staff. “

Lillard wouldn’t just sacrifice on the floor, but also off the floor. Dame Dolla seemed to have everything set up perfectly in Portland before talks fell through between the two sides. Not only did Lillard have to rearrange his family life, but had to get used to a completely new routine. Lillard would tell SI that his routine in Milwaukee is mostly focused around basketball practise and resting, and ‘rarely going out’.