“Don’t Hang Your Head Down”: Bryce James Shares Advice From Father LeBron and Brother Bronny Ahead of Freshman Year

The James family has been at the center of the basketball world for over two decades now. Nearly all of that has been due to family patriarch LeBron, who once upon a time was a once-in-a-lifetime prospect out of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. LeBron lived up to his lofty billing to become one of the greatest players of all-time and after being a Second Team All-NBA selection last year, it’s clear that he’s still going strong after 20 years in the pros.

LeBron’s son Bronny joined him on the Lakers last year, as they became the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA game. Bronny has had an up-and-down basketball career. He overcame a congenital heart defect that caused him to go into cardiac arrest during his freshman year at USC, eventually being drafted in the second round by the Lakers.

In his rookie year, Bronny bounced between the NBA and the G League, but he’s shown enough flashes that people are beginning to come around to the idea of him as an NBA rotation player.

There’s another James that basketball fans are about to get acquainted with, as Bronny’s younger brother Bryce is set to begin his freshman season at Arizona. Bryce is a 6’4″ shooting guard and a three-star prospect, and he’ll now attempt to fill the void left by former All-American Caleb Love.

Bryce was asked recently if he’d gotten any advice from his dad or brother before he begins his collegiate career, and this is what he had to say:

“Some advice that [my dad] has given me is working hard, just come in here and do what you do best, and making sure that even if you’re not having good days, just always have this ‘stay positive’ mentality. Maybe you miss a shot, you get a turnover or something, don’t hang your head down, always keep your head up, just push through and just stay positive.”

It sounds simple enough, but it’s great advice from LeBron. Having a pro career of 20 years and counting wouldn’t be possible without always putting in the work, and though he’s certainly experienced ‘bad days’ such as falling just short in the Finals six times, he’s always bounced back. His four rings with three different teams are a testament to that.

Bryce is sure to get extra attention because of his famous last name, but he said that Bronny preached to him the importance of avoiding distractions. “Some advice that he gives to me every day is staying consistent, be locked in, don’t be focused on any other thing besides coming in here and putting in the work, going hard every day and putting in the effort.”

Bryce is the first one in the family to play for a college team that has historically had a lot of success. LeBron of course skipped college to go straight to the NBA, and Bronny’s USC Trojans have had some highs and lows over the years.

Arizona is an NCAA Tournament mainstay, and the Wildcats have made the Sweet 16 three of the past four years. That means that Bryce will have to earn his minutes if he hopes to play.

Jaden Bradley is back from the team that lost to Duke last year, as is Tobe Awaka and Anthony Dell’Orso. Love, Carter Bryant and Henri Veesaar are gone, but heralded freshmen Brayden Burries, Koa Peat and Dwayne Aristode are set to take their place. Harvard transfer point guard Evan Nelson will provide stability in the backcourt, while 7’2″ center Motiejus Krivas should be back after missing much of last season with a leg injury.

All eyes will be on Bryce and whether he’s able to forge his own path, but so far at least, it seems like he has his head screwed on right.