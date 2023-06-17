Implying He Lost $20,000,000 Due To LeBron James’ Move, Dwyane Wade Revealed His True Emotions Regarding ‘Best Friend’s’ 2014 Decision

Miami Heat small forward LeBron James (6) and shooting guard Dwyane Wade (3) look on as time winds down in the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Rose Garden. Heat won the game 107-93. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

The bond between Dwyane Wade and LeBron James surpassed expectations. These two basketball legends, who emerged from the 2003 draft class, formed a crucial part of the formidable ‘Big Three’ in the Miami Heat, achieving consecutive championships in 2012 and 2013. Wade believed their partnership would continue for another year until LeBron unexpectedly decided to rejoin the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014. This decision blindsided Wade, causing him to suffer a significant loss of $20,000,000 from his contract.

Advertisement

The collaboration of LeBron James’, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade as the ‘Big Three’ will be remembered as one of the Heat’s most remarkable team-ups. They secured consecutive championships and reached the finals again in 2014, ultimately falling short against the San Antonio Spurs. After the 2014 Finals, James chose to explore his options by opting out of his contract, ultimately returning to his original team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Wade, who had previously taken a substantial pay cut with his contract extension, anticipated the continuation of their partnership. However, they would reunite three years later when Wade joined the Cavaliers in 2017.

Dwyane Wade was slightly disappointed in losing $20,000,000 after LeBron James left for the Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James found an unparalleled teammate and brother in Dwyane Wade. During their four-year tenure with the Heat, their accomplishments remain among the greatest in NBA history. Wade had hoped to continue teaming up with the best player in the upcoming seasons. In order to accommodate LeBron’s contract extension after their loss in the 2014 Finals, Wade agreed to a significant wage reduction in his own contract. However, LeBron’s unexpected decision to opt out of the extension deeply affected Wade, leaving him distressed and somewhat disappointed.

Advertisement

Miami Heat President Pat Riley acknowledged that Dwyane Wade deserved a maximum contract extension following LeBron’s departure. While Riley estimated Wade’s loss in contract negotiations to be around $10,000,000, Wade himself claims the actual figure to be closer to $20,000,000. During his conversation with Shannon Sharpe in the 84th episode of Club Shay Shay, Wade openly expressed his true emotions following James’ departure. He stated:

“A lot of people like to say, was it a part of me that was a little pissed? Yeah. I’m human, right? I don’t want to lose the best player in the game. What do we do? Why did we lose him? And also too, now I gotta figure out my future. Because I’ve given up a lot of my stardom, giving them my place for you [LeBron James] to step in and help lead us.”

However, Wade’s disappointment with James was not a lasting sentiment. He came to understand the reasoning behind LeBron’s decision, taking into account his own priorities and familial obligations. When they reunited with the Cavaliers in 2017, the two men had a mature discussion about the past issue. Wade opened up about this during his conversation with Shannon Sharpe, stating:

“If you [LeBron James} stay here, we all win. LeBron James stays in Miami, we win. You go to Cleveland, Cleveland’s going to win. Honestly, you gotta do what’s best for LeBron. So this is what’s best for LeBron James, Savannah James, Bryce and Bronnie. At that stage, this was better for your family, you got my, if you’re looking for blessings from me, you got my blessing.”

Advertisement

LeBron James ‘needed’ Wade to win championships

LeBron James achieved his first championship victory after joining the Miami Heat. He had longed for this accomplishment since being drafted in 2003, and his collaboration with Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade proved instrumental in attaining that goal. Witnessing Wade win his first ring in 2006, LeBron recognized the perfect chemistry they could establish for a championship pursuit.

While Wade and LeBron James experienced back-to-back championships in Miami, they aimed to replicate their success once again when they both joined the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 2017, after Wade’s arrival in Cleveland, LeBron reached the 2018 NBA Finals, facing the formidable Golden State Warriors. However, the Cavs were ultimately swept 4-0 in the series, abruptly ending LeBron and D Wade’s hopes for a third championship together. The defeat was a crushing blow to both players.