“We Are Individually F****** Awful”: Draymond Green Doesn’t Mince Words After Warriors’ NBA Cup Loss to Rockets

Safe to say, the Golden State Warriors have seen better days. It hasn’t been a desirable start to the 2025-26 NBA season for Stephen Curry’s team. The Warriors currently sit at the 8th seed with a 10-10 record. And after their most recent NBA Cup loss to the Houston Rockets, frustrations have reached an all-time high.

It is always a thrilling game when the Warriors and Rockets go head-to-head. The two teams have a bit of history due to their matchup in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs, which had gone on for seven games. Of course, this season’s Rockets team is a bit different due to the addition of Kevin Durant.

However, Durant didn’t suit up ahead of the NBA cup game against the Warriors. Notably, he wasn’t the only Rockets player who wouldn’t play either. Big man Steven Adams was on the sideline as well.

Consequently, on paper, it seemed like the Warriors had an advantage. Instead, sophomore guard Reed Sheppard exploded on his way to a career-high 31 points, while leading Houston to a 104-100 victory.

The energy surrounding the Warriors was naturally quite gloomy following the loss; quite similar to how it was after losing to Oklahoma Thunder earlier this month. Veteran Draymond Green had notably called out some members of the team after that loss. He did the same thing again, albeit but included himself as one of the culprits.

“The only way the team thing is gonna work is if we take on individual challenges,” Green said to the media. “Right now, we are individually, and I know everybody likes to twist words. I said, we are f****** individually awful.”

Green wasn’t the only person to speak poorly of the Warriors’ performance. Jimmy Butler didn’t hold back any words in his assessment of Golden State’s effort 20 games into the season.

“We don’t box out, we don’t go with the scouting report. We let anybody do whatever they want – open shots, get into the paint, free throws. It’s just sad,” Butler said post-game.

If Butler and Green’s words weren’t concerning, Steve Kerr’s might be. The Warriors’ head coach strayed away from optimistic delusion. He ensured to be clear about what the reality of the situation is.

“You are what your record says you are. We’re 10-10. We’re an average team,” Kerr said.

Of course, this isn’t the ceiling the team nor Kerr thinks the Warriors are capable of. Just a few months ago, before Curry’s injury, this team seemed like a serious Western Conference Finals contender. But Kerr still sees hope at the end of the tunnel. “I think we have potential for me,” he sighed.

If the Warriors want to compete among the best of the West, they will need to turn things around and do it soon.