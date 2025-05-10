“Don’t Knock the Fans”: Stephen A. Smith Brings Up LeBron James’ Contract to Counter Obvious Luka Doncic Comment

LeBron James has already accomplished more than just about anyone else who’s ever stepped onto an NBA court. With four MVPs, four championships, and countless All-NBA and All-Star nominations, James has done it all. So it didn’t come as too much of a surprise when the 40-year-old shrugged off the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round playoff exit.

James acknowledged that he’s realized the true meaning of “teams win championships” as his career has progressed. It was always Minnesota vs. LA, not individuals against individuals, which is why the more balanced Timberwolves walked away victorious in five games. LeBron knows, especially at this stage in his career, that he and Luka Doncic can’t win a title alone.

None of Stephen A. Smith, Brian Windhorst, or Jay Williams had a problem with James’ statement on First Take. In fact, Stephen A. believed LeBron’s proclamation was so obvious that it didn’t even need to be discussed. But on the other hand, the longtime sports analyst doesn’t believe that mentality is a good look for a player being paid as much as LBJ.

After agreeing with his cohosts and emphasizing how obvious LeBron’s words are, Stephen A. explained to Williams and Windhorst why he was still giving them a discontented look. “Here’s why I look that way and why I look at y’all with a raised eyebrow over this,” Smith began.

“While it’s 1000% true, I don’t disagree with a word that [LeBron] said … What really I rail against is that, is that the attitude at the negotiating table? At the negotiating table, when you walk in and you say, ‘I deserve $50 million a year. I deserve a $250 million to $300 million contract.’ When someone else is getting paid the mid-level, the veteran minimum or whatever.”

Stephen A. clearly understands that basketball is a team game, but when LeBron is taking up such a massive portion of his team’s cap space, it’s hard for him to complain too much about the Lakers’ lack of depth. Players who are making a small percentage of what James takes home each year can’t be expected to live up to the moment as consistently as he and Doncic.

“Of course we know a team gets it done for you. We understand that. I’m just saying that’s not the mentality you have when you go to the negotiating table and you believe you’re worth two times, five times, 10 times more than some of your teammates,” Smith continued.

“So if that’s the reality of the situation, don’t knock the fans. Don’t knock basketball viewers. Don’t knock somebody for having higher expectations for those who require more than others require.” Stephen A. understands LeBron no longer feels pressure to win, but believes The King should remind everyone, especially the people writing his checks, that he still cares.