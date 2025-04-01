“Don’t Make a Sound”: Charles Barkley Warned Vikings Supporters to Not Get on Philadelphia Fans’ Nerves in 2018

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; NBA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After spending eight years with the 76ers, Charles Barkley knows better than just about anyone how Philadelphia fans can be. They’re a passionate bunch, but when things aren’t moving in their team’s favor, they turn sour quickly. So when Minnesota Vikings fans asked Barkley for advice while he was in town for the 2018 NFC Championship, he kept it honest.

The Hall of Fame forward revealed that a group of Vikings fans asked him how they should react if the game is going in their direction. Knowing how aggressive the Philly faithful can act after crushing opposing fans with a come-from-behind victory, Chuck urged them to keep quiet.

“Don’t make a sound. Those people, they’re gonna be loaded. They’re gonna go crazy,” Barkley warned them of the ravenous Philly fans. “They came back to the hotel after the game. They were like, ‘Man, you were right, they were throwing stuff at us.’ And I said, ‘And ya’ll lost 38 to 7! Can you imagine what they woulda thrown at you if you woulda won?'”

Barkley knows Philadelphia fans drown out their losses even harder than they celebrate their wins, making it nearly impossible for an opposing fan to enjoy their experience. Had the Vikings managed to pull out what ended up being a blowout victory for the Eagles, things could have gotten much worse for the poor Minnesota fans.

Barkley has seen fans from all over the world through his basketball career, so he certainly has the firsthand experience to give warnings about opposing fans. The former MVP has issued warnings on other occasions, as well.

Charles Barkley once warned Knicks fans before a playoff matchup against Philly

The New York and Philadelphia fan bases are known to have a heated rivalry, so when the Knicks and Sixers faced off in the first round of last year’s postseason, tensions were high. This prompted Barkley to send a warning to New York fans, who are known to have a searing passion for their teams, as well.

“If y’all come down to Philly with that damn racket Thursday night, there’s gonna be some repercussions and some consequences!” Barkley said following Philly’s close Game 5 victory.

New York would go on to win the series, but Chuck’s point still resonated with the city. Barkley hasn’t been a member of the Philadelphia 76ers for over thirty years, but the 11-time All-Star has clearly adopted the same passion for the city’s teams as the rest of the fan base.