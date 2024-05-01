mobile app bar

Charles Barkley Issues STERN Warning to Knicks Fans Ahead of Game 6 vs Sixers in Philadelphia

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Charles Barkley Issues STERN Warning to Knicks Fans Ahead of Game 6 vs Sixers in Philadelphia

Credits: USA TODAY SPORTS

The Philadelphia 76ers survived Game 5 vs the New York Knicks thanks to Tyrese Maxey‘s 46-point explosion. Jalen Brunson went off for 40 points, but it just wasn’t enough [per NBA.com]. Being a Sixers supporter himself, Inside the NBA’s Charles Barkley was beyond ecstatic at the victory, to the point that the NBA legend even dished out a little warning to the traveling Knickerbockers fans ahead of what is sure to be a stellar Game 6.

With the series now standing at 3-2, the 76ers finally seem to be showing signs of life. Philly sports fans are just as passionate as any other on the planet, fans would always have a lot to say about the Knicks and their fans, especially given how noisy New York’s fans can often be. However, for his part, ‘The Chuckster’ had no criticism. Instead, he chose to do nothing more than deliver a little warning to them, with the widest of smirks on his face. The following is what he said.

“If y’all come down to Philly with that damn racket Thursday night, there’s gonna be some repercussions and some consequences!”

New York Knicks fans are unlikely to take this little remark lightly. After all, they even took over the Wells Fargo Center with anti-Embiid chants after a Game 4 victory for the Knicks.

With Charles Barkley’s comments rousing the Knicks’ fanbase, he will likely hope, practically praying, that the Philadelphia 76ers can win Game 6. If they can’t, the analyst will likely never be able to live this down for years to come, perhaps even for the rest of his tenure as an analyst on Inside the NBA.

Post Edited By:Raahib Singh

About the author

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Tonoy Sengupta is a Senior Editor at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

Read more from Tonoy Sengupta

Share this article

Don’t miss these