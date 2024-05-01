Charles Barkley Issues STERN Warning to Knicks Fans Ahead of Game 6 vs Sixers in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia 76ers survived Game 5 vs the New York Knicks thanks to Tyrese Maxey‘s 46-point explosion. Jalen Brunson went off for 40 points, but it just wasn’t enough [per NBA.com]. Being a Sixers supporter himself, Inside the NBA’s Charles Barkley was beyond ecstatic at the victory, to the point that the NBA legend even dished out a little warning to the traveling Knickerbockers fans ahead of what is sure to be a stellar Game 6.

With the series now standing at 3-2, the 76ers finally seem to be showing signs of life. Philly sports fans are just as passionate as any other on the planet, fans would always have a lot to say about the Knicks and their fans, especially given how noisy New York’s fans can often be. However, for his part, ‘The Chuckster’ had no criticism. Instead, he chose to do nothing more than deliver a little warning to them, with the widest of smirks on his face. The following is what he said.

“If y’all come down to Philly with that damn racket Thursday night, there’s gonna be some repercussions and some consequences!”

New York Knicks fans are unlikely to take this little remark lightly. After all, they even took over the Wells Fargo Center with anti-Embiid chants after a Game 4 victory for the Knicks.

With Charles Barkley’s comments rousing the Knicks’ fanbase, he will likely hope, practically praying, that the Philadelphia 76ers can win Game 6. If they can’t, the analyst will likely never be able to live this down for years to come, perhaps even for the rest of his tenure as an analyst on Inside the NBA.