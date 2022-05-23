“Luka Doncic mocked Stephen Curry because he doesn’t respect him”: Skip Bayless points out how Mavs’ star and Ja Morant don’t find Warriors’ star can make them pay

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless thinks Luka Doncic and Ja Morant don’t respect Stephen Curry and hence they shimmy in front of him

The Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-100 last night. With this win, they’re now up 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals. The Dallas Mavericks had hoped that home court would change their fortunes, but the Warriors are proving to be a little too much to handle for the Mavs.

Despite a 40-point night from Luka Doncic, the Mavericks could just manage to score 100 points. They got dominated by the Warriors in the paint, and on the boards. Stephen Curry recorded his 2nd consecutive double-double. He went for 31 points and 11 assists.

Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green came up big for the Dubs as well. With this win, the Warriors stand just one step away from their 6th NBA Finals in 8 years. Today on Undisputed, Skip Bayless discussed the same, and called out Luka Doncic for his poor defense and dip in shooting.

Skip Bayless believes Luka Doncic doesn’t respect Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is one of the most disrespected superstars in NBA History. Despite being a stellar performer on any given night, there are critics always finding different points to hold against Curry. While most of his opponents respect Steph, it often takes them an encounter with the Chef before doing so.

Last night we saw Luka Doncic break out the Shimmy in front of Steph.

Luka Doncic busted out the Steph Curry shimmy. He rocks so hard. pic.twitter.com/PKljJ2rUSK — Bryan Kalbrosky (@BryanKalbrosky) May 23, 2022

In my opinion, it was highly disrespectful and was probably where the game flipped for the Mavs. Skip Bayless believes so too, as he feels Luka doesn’t respect Steph.

If Luka looked up to and idolized Steph, I don’t think he would be shimmying on him. He wouldn’t dare. They aren’t afraid of Steph making them pay yet. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/Lv7n8JKyV0 — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 23, 2022

Ja Morant did the same against the Dubs, and his Grizzlies got knocked out in 6 games.

No matter who you are in the league, not giving Stephen Curry his flowers, after all he’s done? That might come to bite you back.