“I don’t get mad, I get even”: 7-footer Shaquille O’Neal Harbored Fury After Being Snubbed from the Dream Team with Michael Jordan

Shaquille O’Neal’s talent and reputation need no introduction. The 50-year-old’s vast accomplishments measure up to only a handful of NBA players to grace the game.

O’Neal’s supremacy was a breathtaking sight to witness. He governed the league for more than a decade, during his prime. It’s not an overstatement to say that he was literally an unstoppable force.

While he presided over the league with his authority, the former NBA ‘MVP’ on two separate occasions, went on to test the limits of other countrymen and their skillset on the basketball court. In other words, his participation in the FIBA World Championship and the Olympics.

“Diesel’s” international career was extremely short-lived, yet decorated. The American was pivotal in both victories. However, he decided to put an end to his international career at what was an abrupt end, as he felt he wasn’t respected enough.

Shaquille O’Neal provides insight into his 1992 ‘Dream Team’ snub!

In retrospect, it would have been the wiser option to have recruited O’Neal for the 1992 Olympics. However, the four-time NBA champion has no regrets with regard to being snubbed.

1992 saw the Olympics committee, decide to provide an opportunity to one collegiate star, by inculcating them in their star-studded cast for the Olympics.

The general consensus during that year was that O’Neal was set to be the number-one pick in the upcoming draft, ahead of Christian Laettner. One would imagine this would provide enough grounds for O’Neal to be awarded the spot.

However, the committee opted for Laettner, by virtue of merit. Laettner was named the College Player of the year. In addition, the 53-year-old had a tremendous tenure at Duke, winning a couple of national championships, and making it to four ‘Final-fours’.

Laettner, in his own right, was a phenomenal player.

On an episode of ‘Knuckleheads’ with former NBA players, Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles, dating back two years, ‘Shaq’ was asked about his thoughts on not being able to suit up alongside Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and so on and so forth.

‘Superman’ gave a defining response that perfectly represents him. O’Neal stated-

“They had a whole bunch of awards they were giving out. He was winning some in college, I was winning some. I think I won player of the year that year. I don’t get mad, I get even. Cos my whole life especially as a youngster..’You ain’t that good’, now I goota show you. It’s just the same thing that I was already used to. So I’m kind of glad I didn’t go, cause If I went out, I think it would have made me little cuter coming in.”

Would ‘Shaq’ have been awarded play-time in 1992?

Coming right out of college, and considering the fact that the roster included several NBA veterans, the odds of O’Neal finding himself being awarded game-time was extremely minuscule.

Laettner himself was only permitted to grace the floor for an average of 8.6 minutes per game. While the overall tally accumulated to 61 minutes in eight fixtures.

Yet it was the experience that would have counted. Nevertheless, as stated by O’Neal, he has no regrets about how the situation unfolded and was glad to train with the NBA legends.

