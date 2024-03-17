PJ Tucker Bought a Separate House to Safeguard His Precious 5000 Pairs Including $250,000 worth Diamond Kicks

PJ Tucker has been living a dream sneakerhead life. The former Rockets forward has over 5000 pairs of shoes and even has a separate home for his sneakers. An X parody account, NBA Memes, brought a hilarious stat. From June 2021, the X post points out how PJ Tucker has fewer points than shoes. By that time period, the former Bucks forward had compiled 4,997 points, which was less than his number of shoes.

PJ Tucker once again revived the narrative of his mind-bowling sneakers collection. In a conversation with WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes on PlayersTV, PJ Tucker opened up about his well-known love for sneakers. Swoopes asked Tucker about a “dedicated house” to keep all his sneakers, to which, Tucker replied, “I do.”

A curious Swoopes asked the power forward to elaborate further about having a separate dwelling just to safeguard his sneakers. Then the defensive dynamo spoke about how during his Houston Rockets days, his sneakers collection went out of control. His hobby sprawled so far that his wife had to intervene. This intervention resulted in him buying a whole new place to accommodate the relentless shoe flow.

“When I was playing for Houston, my house just got too, it was just too crazy. I had shoes on the dining table. So my wife was like you got to, we got to figure out. So I got another place and I moved all my shoes,” PJ Tucker told Sheryl Swoopes

The defensive forward further puzzled the former Comets superstars as he revealed how he doesn’t wear the same pair of shoes twice. He only does it when the shoes have had a significant imprint on his life. For Tucker, shoes are the real jewels and that’s why he’s not afraid of getting some gems coated onto them.

A 2022 SI piece by Jayden Armant goes into how Tucker once had “Shoe Surgeon” Dominic Ciambrone customize Air Jordan Ones. Ciambrone encrusted real diamond into the shoes which resulted in a bill of $250,000.

PJ Tucker’s faovrite pair of shoes

Clearly, PJ Tucker is not afraid to go above and beyond to adorn his abode with aesthetically pleasing shoes. It leads to a pertinent question, what are his favorite pairs? In 2023, the sneakerhead answered the question on the Point Forward podcast with Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner.

Unveiling his rare collector’s items, Tucker relayed how the Jordan brand once made Shawn Marion’s signature shoes that “he never got”. The former Rockets Forward then rolled out a story about having the rare gems.

“There’s Shawn Marion fives, that he never got. He was a free agent, Jordan had made them Shawn Marion in Jordan fives with his number on them with Phoenix colors, crazy. He never got them. So he ended up signing with Nike. So, he never got the shoes but they made them. I think there are three or four pair out, like in existence and I got both colorways of them,” disclosed Tucker.

Therefore, Tucker’s unbridled love for sneakers also allows him to land unique pieces. However, he isn’t afraid to let go of them for a novel cause. In 2022, RobbReport’s Rachel Cormack wrote about Tucker auctioning off 100 shoes to raise money for a charity that provides clothing and shoes for the deprived sections.