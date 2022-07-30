7ft, 325 pound Shaquille O’Neal really gobbled down a doughnut without even biting into it

Being a pretty huge man, Shaquille O’Neal can do several tasks that are impossible for a normal human to do.

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most dominant big men in the history of the game. Over the span of his near-two-decade-long career, “The Big Aristotle” made appearances in 15 All-Star games, 14 All-NBA teams, 3 All-Defensive teams, won 2 scoring titles, the 2000 MVP, 4 championships, and 3 Finals MVPs, among a whole other list of achievements.

One of the major reasons behind Shaq’s success was his inhuman size. Standing at 7-foot-1, and weighing a staggering 325 pounds, O’Neal was able to command both sides of the paint.

Off the court as well, there are several tasks that the Hall-Of-Famer is able to do with ease, that are practically unthinkable for a normal human.

One of the things that Shaq can do, which can’t be done by a normal human is eating an entire doughnut without even biting into it.

Shaquille O’Neal ate several doughnuts without even biting into it

A few years back, the former Lakers legend made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”. During the episode, host Jimmy Fallon made the NBA legend try one of the Krispy Kreme mini doughnuts.

As the two picked up their 100-calorie pastry, Shaq challenged Jimmy to “eat the whole thing without biting it”. Despite giving it his best shot, Fallon obviously failed. An,d of course, the former LSU Tiger gobbled down the sweet without biting into it.

However, that’s not where the then-47-year-old stopped. The center guzzled yet another chocolate-glazed doughnut before he could even finish the first one.

Here, have a look at the incident:

All these emphatic dunks and insane blocks to show for, yet this might be one of the most impressive talents we’ve seen Shaquille O’Neal possess.

