Basketball

7ft, 325 pound Shaquille O’Neal really gobbled down a doughnut without even biting into it

7ft, 325 pound Shaquille O’Neal really gobbled down a doughnut without even biting into it
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
“No question I would beat LeBron James 1v1!”: $1.7 billion worth Michael Jordan was adamant on his dominance over 6’9 Lakers star
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
7ft, 325 pound Shaquille O’Neal really gobbled down a doughnut without even biting into it
7ft, 325 pound Shaquille O’Neal really gobbled down a doughnut without even biting into it

Being a pretty huge man, Shaquille O’Neal can do several tasks that are impossible for…