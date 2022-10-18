“Just Wait Until This Guy Finds Out About Stand Up Comedy”: NBA Twitter Reacts to Charles Barkley’s 10-year Contract with TNT

Hall of Famer and Inside the NBA analyst Charles Barkley has reportedly signed a 10-year deal with TNT, which could fetch him close to $200 million.

It’s a special day for fans of one of the longest-running sports pre/post-game shows, Inside the NBA. According to reports, the esteemed panel of the show boasting Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O’Neal have each signed a long-term extension.

The above update provides a sigh of relief for millions of hoop fans, who tune in regularly to the award-winning show for a good laugh. The doubts looming over Barkley’s future with the show have been finally put to rest, given the former MVP time and again stating his wish to retire once his contract ended.

The way the deal is structured, if TNT retains the rights to the NBA, Barkley’s deal goes for another 7 years.https://t.co/Kq3hESbyMU — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) October 17, 2022

The Chuckster is one of the most loved members of the cast, given his no holds barred approach and sense of humor. The eleven-time All-Star has revolutionized the ways of sports broadcasting, entertaining the viewers and not merely sticking to analysis.

Earlier this year, Barkley created quite the storm, with reports of him holding talks with LIV Golf, who were willing to pay him a fortune. Nevertheless, the 59-year-old decided to remain loyal to Turner.

NBA Twitter reacts to Charles Barkley’s 10-year extension with TNT.

Well, it’s no surprise that fans were elated with this development, expressing their joy on Twitter.

Charles Barkley being back is legit the best news. Love Chuck on TNT 🙏🏽 https://t.co/n3W1nracqM — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 17, 2022

While many state Barkley used the offer from LIV Golf as leverage, the bottom line is the Suns legend is here to stay and entertain us for many more years to come.

