Basketball

“It’s definitely an honor, I would never, ever take that for granted”: DeMar DeRozan on being selected for the All-Star game after a gap of 4-years and giving a befitting reply to his haters

"It's definitely an honor, I would never, ever take that for granted": DeMar DeRozan on being selected for the All-Star game after a gap of 4-years and giving a befitting reply to his haters
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Laurie Evans Perth Scorchers: Laurie Evans six off Dan Christian amazes Adam Gilchrist in BBL 11 final
Next Article
“Joel Embiid is like Shaquille O’Neal with footwork and a touch”: Danny Green lauds the Philly MVP amid a sensational campaign making a comparison with the Lakers legend
NBA Latest Post
“Joel Embiid is like Shaquille O’Neal with footwork and a touch”: Danny Green lauds the Philly MVP amid a sensational campaign making a comparison with the Lakers legend
“Joel Embiid is like Shaquille O’Neal with footwork and a touch”: Danny Green lauds the Philly MVP amid a sensational campaign making a comparison with the Lakers legend

Danny Green gives Joel Embiid some huge praises, comparing the Sixers big man to former…