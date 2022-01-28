“It’s definitely an honor, I would never, ever take that for granted”: DeMar DeRozan on being selected for the All-Star game after a gap of 4-years and giving a befitting reply to his haters

Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan shared his feelings on making his fifth All-Star appearance, having a message for his doubters and haters.

In his first year with the Chicago Bulls, DeMar DeRozan has not only made his case for the MVP but has sealed his position as a starter for the eastern conference in the upcoming All-Star game. The Bulls are having a turnaround year with a revamped roster.

The Bulls organization has pulled all strings to ensure Zach LaVine gets adequate help. The front office made brilliant strategic decisions acquiring the likes of Nikola Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso. Despite a plethora of new players, the roster has clicked and how.

The signing of DeRozan has already paid the Bulls fruitful dividends. The former Raptors star is playing his best season, and his partnership with LaVine is a match made in heaven. Despite being plagued with umpteen injuries and COVID-19 protocols, the Bulls have maintained their position in the top 4 seed.

DeRozan shared his emotions on being selected for the All-Star game after a gap of 4-years. The former USC player fed off the criticism surrounding him.

DeMar DeRozan is a five-time NBA All-Star.

After having a rather dull stint with the San Antonio Spurs, DeRozan has burst into the limelight with his new journey in Chicago. Deebo is currently averaging 26.4 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 4.8 APG. The Bulls forward is shooting almost 50% from the field.

DeRozan is a master of the mid-range shot, currently making 49.2% of his attempts. During December, Deebo topped the league in FGM from the mid-range. The 32-year old made 4.0 of his 8.3 shots attempted, beating the likes of Kevin Durant.

Another area DeRozan excelled in was his clutch ability. Deebo became the go-to guy in the 4th quarter for the Bulls, hitting daggers and game-winners.

Thus it was no surprise that DeRozan was starting in the All-Star game. The Bulls forward had the following response on being selected.

“It’s definitely an honor. I would never, ever take that for granted.”

While thanking his teammates and coaching staff, Deebo said the following about his critics.

“Hate, whatever you want to call it, is free energy.”

DeRozan sets the perfect example for players who have experienced a downfall in their careers and aim to come back.