“Don’t See That as a Long-Term Job”: Paul Pierce Reasons Why Lakers’ HC Is Not a ‘Lucrative’ Post

NBA insider Ric Bucher asked a Western Conference job to describe the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching gig, and they aptly responded, “High on prestige. S**t in every other way.” While it has historically ranked among the most lucrative jobs in the league, few can handle the intense pressure and scrutiny that comes with it. Hall of Famer Paul Pierce concurs that it’s among the most arduous coaching gigs, however, he believes it’s no longer lucrative, especially with the future of the franchise being taken into account.

On Undisputed, the Boston Celtics icon explained why he felt the job wasn’t too attractive, saying,

“Based on the way the roster’s constructed, this [job’s] a 3 [out of 10]. I don’t see it as a long-term job. Look at LeBron [James]. He’s probably going to be there a year or two maybe. And once LeBron leaves, I can see them trading Anthony Davis and going into a full rebuild… It’s not good to be rebuilding in LA. Not for the Lakers… I just don’t see it as a job that any coach that’s been around the block would want to take.”

.@PaulPierce34 says the Lakers HC job is not attractive 👀 "It's not good to be rebuilding in LA. If you're interested in that, okay then." pic.twitter.com/SHXiRgUvLh — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 28, 2024

Pierce’s take about the Lakers’ uncertain future is apt. The franchise’s title aspirations are still tied to LeBron James, who’ll turn 40 in December. The four-time MVP is still an All-NBA caliber player, but that likely wouldn’t last long. Anthony Davis, as exceptional a two-way player as he is, has a fragile frame and ideally isn’t the centerpiece the team would want to bank to build the team around for the long-term.

The Lakers have three years at most with James and Davis leading the charge. Post that, they’ll have to find another superstar in free agency, land one via a trade, or commit to a full rebuild and endure poor campaigns to obtain high draft picks.

Regardless the new Lakers head coach will be walking into the job knowing that the season will be viewed as an NBA title or bust. However, they will also have to be wary that the team could go into a rebuild mode two years into their tenure. It’s an arduous gig only for the brave-hearted, and the franchise currently has a five-man shortlist for it.

The Lakers head coach search goes on

Per Bucher, the Lakers have reportedly narrowed their search for a new coach to five names: J.J. Redick, Micah Nori, James Borrego, Sam Cassell, and David Adelman. Of them, Redick has been touted as the favorite to land the gig.

Per NBA insider Shams Charania, the Lakers are “infatuated” with the former Los Angeles Clippers star’s potential to be the long-term solution to their coaching conundrum. Redick has earned plenty of plaudits for his excellent work as an analyst and already has a working relationship with LeBron James. The duo have a podcast called ‘Mind The Game,‘ where they break down games from the Lakers icon’s past and discuss basketball in depth.

It’s obvious to any viewers of the podcast that James holds Redick’s knowledge of the game in high regard. The way the duo talk about the technical side of basketball and their chemistry suggests James wouldn’t be too opposed to the idea of having Redick as a Head Coach. It remains to be whether the Lakers do end up hiring Redick, but all signs point to him succeeding Darvin Ham as the franchise’s head coach.