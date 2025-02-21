“Never Seen Anything Green on His Plate”: Charles Barkley Takes Kenny Smith’s ‘Insults’ After Trying to Eat a Salad

Charles Barkley has been through a lot trying to cut weight and stay healthy throughout his NBA career. And his struggles have only increased after his retirement. The Chuckster endured some brutal roasting after his good friend Kenny Smith found out that the former Phoenix Suns star is having salad for his meal on the sets of Inside the NBA.

As Chuck was trying to enjoy his meal, a plate full of salad, Smith decided to hilariously call him out. The Jet recorded on his phone what seemed to him like once in a lifetime event. Smith was genuinely surprised to see green veggies in Chuck’s food.

He said, “62 done changed his whole life. What the hell…I’ve never seen him eat a salad in my life.”

Chuck was notorious for not taking his health very seriously. But over the last few years, he has started to get on track and watch what he eats in the hopes of losing weight. When the TNT crew resumed their show, Smith was still not over it.

“I’ve never seen anything green on his plate,” Smith added, still in disbelief.

Chuck tried to explain the situation by stating that he’s now taking better care of himself and eating healthy food is an important part of it. His old habit of eating junk food and everything else that’s unhealthy has been called out on the show previously.

"I ain't ever seen [Chuck] eat a salad in my life" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/tHo0jHi7mD — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 21, 2025

Chuck has had a long history with Krispy Kreme donuts. Last year, he told Ernie Johnson, “The other donuts are just cake. Krispy Kreme, ah it makes my mouth water.” Another poor health choice he used to make was drinking approximately 15-20 Diet Coke cans a day until a year ago. But now, all of it has changed.

To help his weight loss process, Chuck started taking Mounjaro while simultaneously working on his diet and fitness.

Charles Barkley’s hilarious draft story

In 1984, Chuck was one of the most talented young players in the country. He was slated to be picked high up on draft night. During an appearance on New Heights, he revealed that he weighed around 300 pounds in college, but was asked to cut it down to 285 for the draft.

Making weight was the easy part. What’s shocking was that he found out through his agent that if the 76ers drafted him, he’d have to play his first year for just $75,000 as there was a salary cap. “Sh*t I didn’t leave college for $75,000, I could’ve got that much in college,” Chuck had said.

Charles Barkley really tried to eat his way out of being drafted by Philly 😂 #NBADraft @JasonKelce @tkelce pic.twitter.com/X6m3Zcb6pj — New Heights (@newheightshow) June 20, 2023

His solution to get out of this was to go on an eating spree. When Chuck stopped by in Philly, he weighed 298 pounds. In his mind, the job was done and he wasn’t going to be picked by the 76ers. To his surprise, the Philly franchise made him their fifth pick in the draft.