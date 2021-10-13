“Don’t think for one second that Daryl Morey ain’t trying to get his hands on James Harden”: Stephen A Smith on the rumors of Daryl Morey chasing the former Rockets star in free agency

James Harden and Daryl Morey’s partnership did wonders for Houston Rockets for 8 years. Morey definitely wants the Beard in his camp.

The ex-GM of Rockets brought Harden in Houston seeing his potential at Oklahoma City Thunder alongside Kevin Durant and Westbrook.

It paid off just fine, Harden took the Rockets to 8 straight playoffs during his time there, winning multiple individual awards (league MVP, 3-time scoring titles, assist leader) but he just couldn’t get past The Golden State Warriors.

So he joined forces with his former teammate Kevin Durant in Brooklyn to chase a Championship. But things haven’t gone smoothly since then, their 3rd superstar of the Big Three, Kyrie Irving, is having problems in getting vaccinated, and is facing trouble playing some or even all the games in the upcoming season.

Harden is already confused on whether he should sign a contract extension with the Nets

Around this drama, Harden is having second thoughts about signing a contract extension with the Nets,

“You know, I think over the course of my career I’ve never been a free agent before, so I’ve always just been loyal and just signed it, you know, the contract extension,” said Harden to Malika Andrews.

“Just being there, being there, being there. I just want to take my time with it (this time). It would be very, very difficult to leave here (Brooklyn), or to even leave Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.”

“But I think this season I just want to focus on winning the championship and everything else will work itself out.”

Daryl Morey wants Harden in Philadelphia, according to Stephen A Smith

Now as it comes up, Harden’s old friend Daryl Morey is again interested in him and wants to bring him to Philadelphia 76ers where Morey is now President of Basketball.

ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith believes Daryl Morey is on to something,

According to @stephenasmith, Daryl Morey is monitoring Harden’s situation in BK “Now you might lose James Harden because Daryl Morey is lurking in Philadelphia. Don’t think for one second that Daryl Morey ain’t trying to get his hands on James Harden. I’m telling you what I know” pic.twitter.com/Qzb76Iyw3F — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 12, 2021

While there is hardly any credibility to Stephen A Smith’s claims and “sources”. There can be some context to it if Harden and Morey are involved in a rumor.

A reminder that Harden’s decision to leave Houston was heavily influenced by Daryl Morey and coach Mike D’Antoni’s exit.

And now, again with Daryl Morey in Sixers, and the Ben Simmons trade drama, there is a slight chance for the Nets star to play under Morey’s management again.