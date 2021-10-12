“No way James Harden! You aren’t getting those calls anymore!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Nets’ superstar tries to draw a foul, doesn’t get call under new rules

Nets’ superstar James Harden tries to draw contact on a 3-point shot, doesn’t get the call, and NBA Twitter reacts to the same

The Brooklyn Nets made their way to Philadelphia tonight, to face the Sixers for their third preseason game. Philly was full of buzz already today, with the news of Ben Simmons returning to the city. Whether Simmons would participate in practice with the team is still unclear though. This decision in itself warranted quite a reaction from NBA Twitter.

On the other hand, there has been a lot of buzz about the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving‘s future. Stephen A Smith reportedly claims there is trouble among the Nets’ Big 3. Adrian Wojnarowski talked about taking a decision on Kyrie’s future, and how the Nets’ stars would play their part in the same. Kyrie Irving not playing today just made things worse, and Skip Bayless commented about the same.

In all this buzz, the Sixers beat the Nets 115-104.

NBA Twitter reacts as James Harden unsuccessfully attempts to draw a foul

The NBA changed its rules this offseason and has made it harder for offensive players to draw fouls. This is going to be a great help for the defense, and it is already showing. In the preseason games, we have already seen Stephen Curry being unsuccessful at drawing contact, and Luka Doncic being called for a charge.

The latest in the series is James Harden. He took his patented shot, which has drawn him countless free throws. While Harden and his teammates expected a foul call, there was no whistle.

James Harden confused after not getting the shooting foul. Foul or no foul on this play? 🤔pic.twitter.com/beeTbUNR4J — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 12, 2021

NBA Twitter wasted no time trolling James Harden and talking about this situation.

U not getting them calls this year bubby — Kevin Brown (@KevinBr01153681) October 12, 2021

LMFAOOOO shit ain’t sweet anymore 😂😂😂😂 — SFG🚀 (@LeWestBrow) October 12, 2021

Raymond Felton with a beard is finished now — JD3⚡️ (@asvpbilli) October 12, 2021

Y’all keep posting this we know he flopped dam 😭 — Presicrib ¹³ (@POSTeDathecrib) October 12, 2021

That shit don’t count no more 😂😂😂 — BIG FISH 🐟 (@BigFish51st) October 12, 2021

It was rather hilarious to see all the Nets players throw up their arms at the same time, wanting a foul call. While Harden won’t get this call now, I’m sure he’d figure out other ways to score. Being the crafty player he is, he sure has more tricks up his sleeve.