Basketball

“Kevin Durant, James Harden, Joe Tsai, and Sean Marks will decide Kyrie’s fate”: NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reveals the Nets’ superstars would be involved in deciding whether Kyrie Irving can be a part-time player or not

"Kevin Durant, James Harden, Joe Tsai, and Sean Marks will decide Kyrie Irving's fate": NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reveals the Nets' superstars would be involved in deciding whether Uncle Drew can be a part-time player or not
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Everybody’s been speaking about the vaccinations, and I’m a firm believer in science": Michael Jordan sends a stern warning to anti-vaxxers Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal
Next Article
"Ben Simmons must be crying buckets right now!": NBA Twitter reacts as the 76ers point guard finally returns to Philadelphia despite his prior statements
NBA Latest Post
"Ben Simmons must be crying buckets right now!": NBA Twitter reacts as the 76ers point guard finally returns to Philadelphia despite his prior statements
“Ben Simmons must be crying buckets right now!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the 76ers point guard finally returns to Philadelphia despite his prior statements

Adrian Wojranowski delivers a massive update on Ben Simmons’s situation with the Philadelphia 76ers ahead…