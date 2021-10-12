“Kevin Durant, James Harden, Joe Tsai, and Sean Marks will decide Kyrie’s fate”: NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reveals the Nets’ superstars would be involved in deciding whether Kyrie Irving can be a part-time player or not

NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski expects Kevin Durant and James Harden to be involved in deciding what the future holds for Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets took the floor against the Philadelphia 76ers tonight. They lost the preseason contest 115-104 on the road. While the result of the game doesn’t matter, what is concerning is that Kyrie Irving did not play. An away game, in a city where there are no vaccination mandates? One would expect Kyrie to suit up for every such game, however, that wasn’t the case tonight. Skip Bayless talked about the same in his latest tweet.

While there can be many reasons behind Uncle Drew sitting this contest out, most of those possibilities do not look good. There is a common consensus that there is some tension in the Nets’ camp. NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski talked about the same recently.

Adrian Wojnarowski expects Kevin Durant and James Harden to take a call on Kyrie Irving

Earlier this week, Woj reported that the Nets’ haven’t taken a call on Kyrie Irving and playing him as a part-time player.

Sources with @WindhorstESPN: The Brooklyn Nets remain unclear on All-Star guard Kyrie Irving’s ultimate intentions to get vaccinated and have made no decision on whether the organization will accommodate him as a part-time player this season. Story soon on ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 6, 2021

He recently doubled down on the same. Woj said that the decision on Kyrie Irving would also involve Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) with the latest update on the Kyrie Irving situation. (🎥 @_Talkin_NBA) pic.twitter.com/cbOGqHJnBx — NBA Analysis Network (@HoopAnalysisNet) October 12, 2021

Harden and Durant are Kyrie’s co-stars, and hence the decision impacts them directly. Makes sense why one would expect them to be a part of this as well. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Kyrie Irving. However, if he doesn’t get the vaccine, he won’t be able to play for over 40+ games this season.

We’ll get to know what the Nets decide soon enough, as the regular season starts in a week.