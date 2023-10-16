“Don’t Think He Played a Big Role”: Pointing out the Brilliance of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, LaVar Ball Claims Phil Jackson Wasn’t Crucial

Phil Jackson is regarded as one of the most successful coaches in sports history. Best known for utilizing the triangle offense, Jackson’s 11 Championships are the most for a coach in NBA history. While the entire sporting world dishes out huge praises to Jackson, LaVar Ball is of a different opinion. The father of LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball believes that Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are most responsible for the Chicago Bulls’ success.

LaVar Ball is best known for being a loudmouth and his preposterous claims. The 55-year-old recently made an appearance on VladTV and dished out yet another questionable take. According to the CEO of Big Baller Brand, great players have much more impact and are more responsible for Championship wins than coaches. However, using the Phil Jackson-Chicago Bulls reference as an example wasn’t the best analogy for Ball.

LaVar Ball claims that Phil Jackson didn’t contribute too much to the Chicago Bulls’ success

LaVar Ball is one such figure that is as candid as possible. Without even giving it the slightest thought, the man dishes out some of the most absurd opinions. In one of his latest questionable takes, Ball bashed legendary coach Phil Jackson.

LaVar implied that Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were more responsible for winning the title than Jackson. As per Ball, Jackson only drew up some great plays. Ultimately, it was the players who executed them.

“I don’t think he (Phil Jackson) played a big role. I think they believed in him and let him do what they do. That’s it. I mean, you can draw up all the best Xs and Os, if you don’t have the players that thing ain’t going to work. You just drawing up great plays,” LaVar Ball said.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen stand among the greatest players ever. However, before Phil Jackson took over as the Bulls’ head coach, the duo was unable to witness success. It was only under the coaching of Jackson that the Illinois side was able to clinch two three-peats in eight years.

LaVar Ball has been extremely critical regarding his opinions toward the coaches in the NBA. Apart from criticizing Luke Walton, Ball also ripped apart Steve Kerr for being unable to lead Team USA to a medal win at the FIBA World Cup.

Ball would defeat Michael Jordan in a 1v1?

As Lonzo Ball was entering the NBA circuit in 2017, LaVar Ball dished out some unwanted and problematic statements. The father of the then-UCLA star claimed that Lonzo was already better than two-time MVP Stephen Curry.

Around that same time, LaVar also claimed that he would “kill” Michael Jordan in a 1-on-1.

“Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one. I would just back (Jordan) in and lift him off the ground and call a foul every time he fouls me when I do a jump hook to the right or the left. He cannot stop me one-on-one. He better make every shot ’cause he can’t go around me. He’s not fast enough,’’ Ball claimed.

In case you are wondering, no, LaVar Ball didn’t play basketball professionally. He played college ball at Washington State and recorded merely 2.2 points as a junior. On the other hand, the player that he spoke about defeating, is often regarded as the NBA GOAT.