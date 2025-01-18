“Don’t Think Jamal Murray Wants to Make Those Decisions”: Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce Discuss Russell Westbrook Taking PG Duties

Dec 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) celebrates a basket by guard Jamal Murray (27) next to forward Aaron Gordon (32) against the New Orleans Pelicans during overtime at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets were forced to make a change following Aaron Gordon’s right calf strain, but tweaking the team’s starting lineup may have been the best move for the season. Russell Westbrook was inserted as the team’s point guard and primary playmaker, pushing Jamal Murray into his more comfortable shooting guard position.

Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett lauded Denver’s recent lineup change. Pierce said on KG Certified,

“I like Jamal Murray at the two now, with Westbrook at the one.”

The adjustment has been a boon for the Nuggets, who were struggling to hover above .500 before Gordon’s injury. Westbrook is a more natural floor general while Murray thrives as a scorer, so this new rotation plays to both of their strengths.

The pair of Celtics legends believe this is the best of both worlds for the Nuggets, who have seemingly found a more fitting role for both of their main backcourt talents. Garnett believes Westbrook is more willing to serve as a playmaker than Murray, adding,

“I don’t think [Jamal Murray] wants to make those decisions.”

Pierce echoed the Big Ticket’s sentiment, underlining how the eight-year veteran would “negotiate too much between being a point guard and a scorer.”

Pierce continued to praise the lineup change, pointing out how Russ can be used more creatively while playing alongside a playmaking wizard in Nikola Jokic. The pair believe both Westbrook and Murray are in their more natural positions in this current rendition of the Nuggets starting lineup. However, with Gordon returning from injury, the Nuggets will need to figure out their most optimal starting lineup.

Nuggets must continue to balance Westbrook and Murray

While Murray has served as Denver’s point guard for most of his tenure in the Mile High City, his recent production as an off-guard has allowed him to capitalize on a new opportunity. Meanwhile, after adding Russ to the team’s starters following a 16-12 start, the Nuggets have been able to race ahead to a 25-16 record, good enough for fourth in the Western Conference.

Denver’s recent winning record speaks for itself. The team’s starting lineup adjustment has been a resounding positive in what originally looked like a disappointing campaign in the Mile High City. As of now, it’s clear that Westbrook will remain a starting lineup staple for as long as the 36-year-old keeps up his production. With Murray playing better as well, it only makes sense to keep the guards together.

However, Aaron Gordon has proven himself as an above-average starter throughout his career, as well, meaning an adjustment could be made. In all likelihood, Christian Braun will eventually settle back down into a more comfortable bench role.