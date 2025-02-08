“Don’t Think So”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Can Be Traded, Says Current Brooklyn Nets Star

As shocking as the Luka Doncic trade was, it opened up a bigger can of worms around the league. Players once considered untouchable have been thrown into shock after seeing Dallas part ways with their franchise star. Analysts have raised questions about how safe players truly are in the NBA. While Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama are considered clearly untouchable, debates are circulating about the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Brooklyn Nets’ Cam Johnson believes the Bucks would be tempted if a good enough offer was made; hence, Giannis cannot be ruled out of trade talks. He spoke about the “untouchable player list” on The Young Man and the Three and claimed that Giannis cannot be included among them.

“Right now, I would say Jokic, Wembanyama, and Shai. I don’t think so, I wouldn’t say [Giannis].”

Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson agreed with him and said he could see a future where Giannis could move from Milwaukee if the offer came to go to a bigger market. He said,

“I think there’s also, without having asked out publicly, I see a scenario where Giannis ends up getting traded if, you know, he wants to be in a bigger market.”

While the claims sound far-fetched, Giannis’ past actions have indicated he hasn’t always been happy with how the Bucks are managing the roster. Just earlier this season, after a nightmare start to the campaign, Antetokuonmpo made some thinly veiled threats to the front office to strengthen the lineup.

It wasn’t the first time either. Before the 2023-24 season started, Giannis made clear his intention to win more rings, whether in Milwaukee or elsewhere.

Giannis Antetokuonmpo could leave Milwaukee in search of a championship

In the 2023 offseason, Antetokuonmpo claimed he was a winner and would attempt to win rings anywhere. On an episode of the 48 Minutes podcast, he said,

“At the end of the day, I am a winner. I want to be a winner. Contracts, fame, status, comfort zone does not matter to me. What matters the end of the day is that thing right there.”

Giannis even had a direct hand in acquiring Damian Lillard because he thought the Bucks’ championship window would increase with another All-Star by his side. No, the Bucks have not had great seasons under the two, but they are slowly finding their chemistry and have entered the playoff race again this season.

The Bucks are 5th in the East with a record of 27-23 and only sit two games behind the 4th seeded Pacers. As Robinson said, unless Giannis explicitly demands a trade, he might stay with the Bucks for a long time.