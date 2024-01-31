“Don’t Want to Be Just a Name”: Shaquille O’Neal Once Revealed How Magic Johnson Turned Him into a Brand

Magic Johnson had foreseen the benefits of building a personal brand long before most athletes with massive salaries did. Johnson also pushed Shaquille O’Neal in that direction by dropping a subtle hint once. It happened after Shaq had won the MVP in Johnson’s annual “Midsummer Night’s Magic” charity game. In his 2011 memoir Shaq Uncut, the big fella revealed the Magic Man’s words and how they inspired him to build a brand that branches out of just basketball.

“I’d known him[Magic Johnson] a few years, and I was at his charity event, the Midsummer Night’s Magic. I had just won MVP, and he said to me, “Big fella, you don’t want to be just a name. You want to own things,”’ noted Shaq in his 2011 memoir.

At that time, a young Shaq didn’t even know what building a personal brand entailed. He was still a novice when it came to business and despite having several monetary outlets, he wasn’t rolling out products under his name. Back then, he was seeking quick money rather than engaging in venture capitalism. In his memoir, O’Neal captured his cluelessness about the advice, stating, “Then he[Magic] walked away. I’m driving home and I’m wondering the whole time, What was he talking about?”

However, the Lakers legend soaked in the advice and realized that Johnson was guiding him towards emulating him. Alluding to his change in approach, a grateful Shaq added in his book, “And then I realized what he [Magic] meant. So we got to work on my own shoe. Then my own clothing line. Then my own reality show. Thanks, Magic. Another idea I incorporated into my own unique Shaq style.”

Magic Johnson, who became the fourth athlete billionaire in 2023, knew the value of investing and being a board member rather than just hunting quick cash.

Heeding the 5x champion’s advice has helped Shaq build one of the most recognizable brand names. The legendary center hasn’t shied away from dipping his fingers in hundreds of ventures.

Currently, Shaq is probably the most marketable sports personality in the United States. As his friend and co-worker Charles Barkley often complains, there’s no way to escape Shaq’s smiling face even if you go to buy as simple a thing as a calendar.

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most active investors

Shaq’s list of business endorsements, investments, and ownership is endless. He has owned nine Papa John’s outlets, 155 Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 40 24-Hour Fitness gyms, 17 Auntie Anne’s pretzels, and some Krispy Kreme restaurants. Add to that his investments in Lyft, Vitamin Water, Ring, and Google, which is owned by Alphabet Inc. He has also launched a restaurant franchise called ‘Big Chicken’, which is expanding at a quick pace across the country.

Besides being an incredible businessman, the Big Aristotle also has a Doctorate in Education. Barry University awarded him the degree in 2012 after completing his doctoral program. The Diesel has worked as a cop too and in 2023, Fort Bend County Sheriff’s office made him a special deputy.



Whether it be business, education, or policing, the big fella has expanded his horizons with each turn. He has presented a blueprint for athletes who are nearing retirement and want to have a steady income and name recognition once they are done.