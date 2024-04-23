Watching Knicks Take Down Sixers 104–101, Magic Johnson Picks ‘Hero of the Game’ of Game 2

The New York Knicks edged closer to the semi-finals with their second consecutive home victory against the Philadelphia 76ers. Their victory by 104-101 scoreline, filled Magic Johnson with emotions and it seems like the Lakers legend is having a good time watching the playoffs. After the game concluded, Magic took to Twitter to express his views and pick his ‘Hero of The Game’.

The 5x champion outlined Isaiah Hartenstein as the biggest contributor to the Knicks’ wins. As per Johnson, the 25-year-old’s defensive capabilities kept the hosts in the game, paving the way for a thrilling finish. Highlighting the 7ft center’s on-court authority, the Buck wrote the following on X (formerly Twitter).

“Isaiah Hartenstein is the hero of the Knicks with his 14 point, 8 rebound performance! He had both the game-winning offensive rebound that led to DiVincenzo’s game-winning 3 AND the block on Tyrese Maxey that secured the victory! What a wild, fun, and exciting playoff game!!”

His words summarized the clash in detail, adding volume to Hartenstein’s endeavors. Four of the Oregon-born’s eight rebounds were on the offensive end of the floor, as per ESPN; one of which led to the game-winning 3-pointer from Donte DiVincenzo. On top of this, his third block of the clash on Tyrese Maxey’s game-defining shot attempt sealed the Knicks’ fate. The 2017 pick was also highly efficient throughout the game, scoring 14 points while going 7/8 from the field.

This stat line justifies the hype from Johnson, as the Knicks took a 2-0 lead in the series. However, the journey remains an uphill one for the organization in the subsequent clashes. They will now have to pay a visit to Philadelphia to aim to sustain this run. The obstacles become tougher for them, yet the team stays focused on their second consecutive run to the semi-finals.